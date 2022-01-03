First appearances in traffic court by phone only in Regina, Saskatoon and PA

Traffic safety court dockets in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert will hear docket matters by telephone only, effective Jan. 4, according to the Courts of Saskatchewan. (CBC - image credit)
Anyone with a ticket requiring a first appearance in traffic safety courts in Regina, Saskatoon or Prince Albert will not be able to show up in person.

The Courts of Saskatchewan announced all traffic safety court first appearances will be by telephone only starting Tuesday.

There are different guidelines depending on the location in Regina, Saskatoon, or Prince Albert, about 360 km northwest of the capital.

Traffic trials will continue as scheduled in-person.

Anyone visiting a court facility in Saskatchewan must wear a medical grade mask and answer COVID-19 screening questions, according to the Courts of Saskatchewan website.

