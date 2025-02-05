Slick roads lead to travel chaos as first in pair of ice storms threatens 22 states from Midwest to Northeast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A travel nightmare began to unfold across portions of Kansas and Missouri early Wednesday morning as the first in a pair of high-impact ice storms has millions of people across nearly two dozen states on alert due to the widespread impacts of freezing rain and other winter weather.

This image shows traffic on Interstate 35 north in Kansas City on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

Officials say there have been multiple reports of stalled and crashed vehicles on roads and highways from Topeka, Kansas, to Kansas City, Missouri, and cameras showed traffic at a standstill as a result.

The biggest impacts have been seen on major highways in the area, including Interstate 35, Interstate 70, Interstate 670 and Interstate 435.

A video from the area showed a sea of red taillights on I-35 after the road was shut down due to a crash. The road has since reopened.

"If you’re in an area that received wintry precipitation and need to be out and about, drive with extra caution," the Missouri Department of Transportation said. "Drive for the conditions. Take it slow, brake, steer and accelerate gently. Buckle up and avoid distractions."

Schools have also been closed across the region, with some districts canceling classes altogether or moving students to virtual learning.

The FOX Forecast Center said that as the storm gathers strength, impacts will begin to be seen from the mid-Mississippi Valley on Wednesday and then into the Great Lakes region by Wednesday night.

Because of this, the Thursday morning commute is expected to be extremely dangerous on untreated roads and highways in cities like Chicago , Fort Wayne , Indiana , and Columbus and Cleveland in Ohio .

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across the region and include major cities like Kansas City, Des Moines, Iowa, and Chicago.

The FOX Forecast Center said that dangerous travel conditions appear to be the biggest impact of this storm in those locations. That’s because forecasters believe ice accretions across the Midwest should remain low enough that only scattered power outages could occur.

Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing during the day on Thursday, quickly melting any ice that built up during the storm. However, refreezing will be a concern as we get into Thursday night.

Areas to the east will see the highest potential for significant icing – especially in portions of Maryland and into the Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania.

Power outages and tree damage are most likely in those locations, as ice accretions greater than a quarter-inch and maybe as high as a half-inch are possible.

Winter weather alerts have also been issued across the region, including Ice Storm Warnings.

Ice Storm Warnings have been issued in four states, with the National Weather Service office in Charleston, West Virginia, issuing its first Ice Storm Warning in three years.

"Travel is strongly discouraged," forecasters warned. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for power outages."

Outside that region, freezing rain is expected to fall along the busy Interstate 95 corridor from Washington up through southern New England.

The FOX Forecast Center said that from the New York City area northward, the cold air will be deep enough that snow will be a concern during the onset of the winter weather .

Cities like New York City, Hartford , Connecticut , and Boston could see snow fall during the middle of the Thursday morning commute.

That could wreak havoc on the roads, but the FOX Forecast Center said that much like in the Midwest, warm air will move in, changing the snow to either freezing rain or plain rain.

Any snow left behind will nearly completely melt.

But farther to the north across northern New England, the snow will continue through the day on Thursday and may not change over north of Interstate 90. The FOX Forecast Center said that locations picking up 6 inches of snow or more would likely be found there.

The system will then quickly exit New England by Thursday evening, leaving mainly dry conditions in its wake on Thursday night and Friday.

The FOX Forecast Center said a second, even stronger storm is expected this weekend.

The storm is also expected to bring freezing rain to nearly the same areas that are getting impacted during this first storm.

However, the FOX Forecast Center said there will be one major difference – this one will be packing much more snow.

Heavy snow is looking increasingly likely on Saturday across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region.

Cities like Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Detroit could see their biggest snowstorm so far this winter.

That storm will reach the Northeast on Saturday night and produce another round of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The FOX Forecast Center said that much like this first storm, Pennsylvania again appears to be in the bull's-eye for highly impactful ice.

Rain is looking likely in the Ohio Valley and the Appalachians. Potentially heavy rain will be most concerning in the central Appalachians, and some flooding is possible.





