First baseman Nathaniel Lowe back with Rangers after missing first 20 games with oblique strain

Associated Press
·1 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe was activated from the injured list on Saturday after missing the first 20 games of the season because of a right oblique strain.

Lowe started Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Braves and was hitting fifth.

Lowe hit .262 with 17 homers and 82 RBIs last year and .302 with 27 homers and 76 RBIs in 2022.

Texas recalled catcher Sam Huff from Triple-A Round Rock. First baseman Jared Walsh was designated for assignment and catcher Jonah Heim was placed on the bereavement list. Walsh hit .226 with one homer in 17 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

