Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Weeks after the start of her government, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is giving signs that she’ll come down on the side of the US over China, if she’s forced to choose.Most Read from BloombergZimbabwe City of 700,000 at Risk of Running Dry by Year-EndSaudi Neom Gets $3 Billion Loan Guarantee From Italy Export Credit Agency SaceThe Urban-Rural Divide Over Highway Expansion and EmissionsWhether that’s enough to prevent Donald Trump from sweeping her up in the punitive tariffs