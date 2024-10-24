First category 5 storm without el nino since 2010
Hurricane Kristy continues to churn away in the Pacific Ocean with an interesting fact in it's formation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The start of “snowbird” season in Florida is only weeks away, but many Florida Gulf Coast beaches, regularly voted some of the best in the United States, are closed to the public because of the devastation from Hurricane Milton two weeks ago.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Thursday and was expected to remain away from land as it churns in the Pacific Ocean and weakens over the coming days, forecasters said.
The destruction reveals this city — like any in America — was never safe, it’s just that memories are short and the climate crisis consistently underestimated.
Two Pacific lows combine to bring more rain and wind to B.C. starting Friday, but there are big differences from last weekend's dangerous atmospheric river
Earthquakes are among the most powerful natural forces on Earth, often causing widespread devastation, triggering tsunamis and altering the landscape of a region. But how strong was the strongest earthquake of all time?
Some lady beetles bite, others don't. Here's how to tell the difference.
“50-50 chance” of lowland snow amid a weather pattern that looks cold and wet.
Oscar leftovers will be infiltrating Atlantic Canada by Thursday afternoon, resulting in soaking rains and blustery wind gusts. Some locales could see upwards of 100 mm of rain by Saturday
Kimra Hines, owner of Kritter Kim Wildlife Removal, encountered her "craziest job" during a snake inspection of a home's crawlspace
A witness reported seeing a man who's been missing since Sunday fall into the swollen Coquitlam River as he tried to rescue a dog, and was "immediately swept away," a local search and rescue manager said on Wednesday.
PHNOM TAMAO, Cambodia (AP) — A tiny snout poked out to widen the crack of the slowly shattering eggshell.
Get ready for a quick return to more seasonal conditions across southern Ontario for this weekend, but temperatures will still rebound in time for Halloween!
Night time temperatures will be slightly colder than usual for late October.
Torrential rain set off by an approaching tropical storm swamped eastern Philippine cities and towns overnight in widespread flooding that trapped people, some on their roofs, and sparked frantic appeals for rescue boats and trucks, officials said Wednesday. (AP Video shot by John Michael Magdasoc )
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan tracks our rain chances this week and our roller coaster temperatures.
Berkeley chemists have created a reusable material that pulls carbon dioxide from the air and holds onto it until it can be stored.
Scientists have scoured the depths of the ocean and outer space for microbes to help slow global warming. They are now looking at a new and unlikely place — inside your home.
The British government is closely monitoring struggling water supplier Thames Water and is ready to take action if needed, environment minister Steve Reed said on Wednesday, although he ruled out renationalisation of the sector as a whole. Thames Water, which has warned that it could run out of funds in the coming months, is facing the possibility of state ownership under a special administration regime if it fails to raise money. Britain's water regulator, Ofwat, has already imposed a "Turnaround Oversight Regime" on Thames Water, the country's biggest water company, and appointed an independent monitor to report on its progress in turning around the business.
Remnants of what was Hurricane Oscar begins impacting Atlantic Canada Thursday afternoon. Rain becoming more widespread overnight into Friday morning bringing heaviest rain to SE Newfoundland. Winds will also be gusting 60-90km/h. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
A wet and windy system will make for a mostly miserable weekend across British Columbia, with some areas in line to see another 100+ mm of rain. Strong winds could result in power outages, as well