First day of classes is canceled in one SC school district due to Tropical Storm Debby

One major Midlands school district is adjusting its plans and has canceled the scheduled first day of classes because of Tropical Storm Debby.

Lexington-Richland 5 announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, as the National Weather Service predicts more rain and potential flooding in the Columbia area.

“We are looking forward to starting this new school year, but the safety of our students and staff is always School District Five’s highest priority,” LR5 officials said Wednesday afternoon in a news release.

In addition to the schools, all LR5 offices will be closed while the FIVE virtual program and all afterschool activities also have been canceled, officials said.

Making Thursday an e-learning day was not an option for the first day of school, according to the release.

Now, plans have shifted to make Friday the first day of classes at LR5 schools, and Oct. 11 will be used as a severe weather make-up day to compensate for Thursday, officials said.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding. Any changes to normal school operations will be made using the school district’s automated telephone system, the district website, social media and local media outlets,” officials said.