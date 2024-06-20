First day of summer

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.
- HuffPost
Trump Loses It At Fox News, Says No One Can Trust It
The former president is once again lashing out at the network for letting a guest speak critically of him.
- The Independent
Trump left red-faced in Virginia after MAGA candidate fails to grab decisive win
Bob Good shows some Republicans can still take on Donald Trump and have a fighting chance
- HuffPost
Confused Trump Forgets Names Again And Again And Again In Brutal Supercut Video
The former president's cognition is under the microscope after a series of alarming reports.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Wayne Gretzky golfs barefoot with daughter Paulina Gretzky — and Travis Kelce — for Father's Day: 'Gretzky with the no shoes policy'
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shares five children with wife Janet, and they've each chosen their own paths.
- Hello!
Duchess Sophie’s new figure-hugging dress is so va va voom
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looked amazing at an event at the Peninsula London with Prince Edward, wearing a new Roland Mouret dress and high heels.
- The Daily Beast
Roger Stone Caught on Tape Discussing Trump’s Plan to Challenge 2024 Election
Roger Stone, a longtime Republican operative who served as an adviser to Donald Trump, was secretly recorded at Mar-a-Lago spilling the beans on the former president’s strategy to challenge the results of the 2024 election should he lose again. The self-described “dirty trickster” of right-wing politics unknowingly divulged the plan to liberal reporters Lauren Windsor and Ally Sammarco, who posed as Trump fans and covertly videotaped him at a “Catholics Prayer for Trump” event on March 19. The r
- The Canadian Press
Plastic surgeon charged in death of wife who went into cardiac arrest while he worked on her
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A plastic surgeon in the Florida Panhandle was charged with his wife's death after she suffered a cardiac arrest and died days after he performed after-hours procedures on her in his clinic last year, authorities said.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing What Happened To Their High School Classmates Who Were Voted Most Likely To Succeed, And It's So Surprising
"He had perfect attendance all 13 years of school. Now he's a world-famous musician who is married to a supermodel. His name is John Stevens, also known as..."
- CNN
Hezbollah leader threatens Cyprus as tensions with Israel ramp up
Threat comes just a day after Israel warned the powerful Lebanese militant group that the prospect of “all-out war” was “getting very close.”
- FTW Outdoors
Moose chased by bear stops to look back; ‘You still coming?’
A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's 'Obsession' With NBC Colleague Crush Revealed In New Book
The former president thought the "quite attractive" network star would "do anything" for him, according to the book.
- Business Insider
A Russian submarine that just left Cuba appears to be 'falling apart' with its soundproofing panels falling off, analyst says
One of Russia's nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines appears to be "falling apart," an OSINT analyst said about photos of the vessel in Cuba.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Montreal Canadiens star Jake Evans and Emily Flat tie the knot in 'stunning wedding': 'You guys are magic!'
The Toronto-born NHLer, 28, proposed to his now-wife last summer during a romantic lakeside picnic.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Bungles His Mockery of Biden Over ‘Clean Fake’ Videos
Donald Trump once again shot himself in the foot while trying to mock President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities, this time making up a term for the selectively edited videos that conservatives have peddled to portray Biden as feeble.During a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, the former president brought up viral clips of Biden that have flooded right-wing media and Trump’s social media feed in recent weeks. The videos, which supposedly show the president “freezing up” or wandering off, hav
- Hello!
Prince George has a big brother moment with Prince Louis on Palace balcony - watch
Prince George was seen being very much the ultimate big brother when he corrected Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour on Saturday. Watch the moment...
- People
Therapist Dying of Cancer Leaves Viral Goodbye Message: 'I Was Completely Shocked,' Husband Says (Exclusive)
Sarah Mandel lived with transparency in "both the good and bad" and "let herself feel," her brother says
- Futurism
NASA Rover Discovers Strange Stones, Never Before Seen on Mars
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover took a shortcut to steer clear of a path riddled with boulders — and then stumbled into a field full of them that scientists have never seen before. On its fourth campaign since landing three years ago, the tireless rover roamed its way through a dried-up river channel called Neretva Vallis […]
- Hello!
Sarah Ferguson is all smiles at the races after ruling out remarrying Prince Andrew
Sarah, Duchess of York attended Royal Ascot Day Two with daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing The Worst Thing They’ve Witnessed An American Tourist Doing In A Foreign Country
"She claimed Canadian gun control laws didn't apply to her because she's American and protected by the Second Amendment."