First Democrat senator calls on Biden to quit race

Joe Biden has vowed to continue his fight for a second term in the White House - KGC-213/mpiRS

The first Democrat senator to call for Joe Biden to drop out of the race for the White House has said he must do so “for the good of the country”.

Peter Welch, the long-serving member of Congress from Vermont, said it was impossible to ignore the president’s “disastrous” debate with Donald Trump.

It was another blow for Mr Biden after George Clooney, the film star and party donor, and Democrat heavyweight Nancy Pelosi heaped pressure on him to quit, as the president sought to reassert his leadership credentials at the Nato summit in Washington.

“We cannot unsee President Biden’s disastrous debate performance. We cannot ignore or dismiss the valid questions raised since that night,” Mr Welch, 77, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Wednesday.

He said: “The national conversation is focused on President Biden’s age and capacity. Only he can change it.

“For the good of the country, I’m calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race,” he added in a piece which also described Trump as a “felon”, “menace” and “pathological liar”.

Senator Peter Welch said his party could not "ignore or dismiss the valid questions" about Mr Biden - Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc.

It comes after Mr Clooney wrote a bombshell editorial in the New York Times on Wednesday just three weeks after co-hosting an event in Los Angeles that raised nearly $30 million (£23 million) for Mr Biden.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” the star wrote.

“He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

The actor predicted that Mr Biden would lose the presidential election and that the Democrats would also lose in both chambers of Congress.

‘Go back to television’

Trump attacked Clooney, writing on social media: “He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything?”

He added: “Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!”

On Monday, Mr Biden vowed to stay in the race. His team, who have blamed jet lag and a cold for his debate performance on June 27 and have since been forced to deny he is being treated for Parkinson’s, said he would not be quitting after Clooney’s intervention.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden held behind-closed-door talks with unions in what was billed as a friendly gathering.

But after the president left the meeting, it was reported the conversation turned to his chances of winning the election in November, with some union leaders expressing “serious concerns” about his candidacy.

However, some high-profile Democrats have been exasperated at the infighting over Mr Biden’s candidacy.

“Let’s stop running against ourselves and run against the existential threat that is Donald Trump! Biden-Harris 2024,” said Alexander Soros, the investor and philanthropist.