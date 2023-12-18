First eight men from Met's new V100 list of London’s most dangerous predators convicted

The Met has launched its new Violence Against Women and Girls Action Plan (PA)

A Metropolitan Police project to identify London’s most dangerous and violent sexual predators has led to the convictions of eight men.

The V100 initiative uses data analytics to identify and target the 100 men who pose the highest risk to women, helping officers prioritise their action.

It was revealed on Friday that the programme has helped convict eight men in the first three months of its existence.

The Met launched its Violence Against Women and Girls Action Plan on the same day, promising to “radically improve how the Met protects women and girls and build trust and confidence”.

The plan lays out 10 commitments across three different areas – building trust and confidence, “the relentless pursuit of perpetrators” and safer spaces.

V100 falls under the second section – “the relentless pursuit of perpetrators”.

Compared with last year, 41 per cent more rape and serious sexual offences cases have been charged in London.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Helen Millichap, who leads on tackling violence against women and girls in the Met, said: “We will be judged on our actions and not our words.

“The Met is working to make London safer for women and girls and we know our response needs to be shaped by those affected. This is how we will create confidence that we are a police service that women can trust.

“Our new plan is built around creating that trust and making our tactics more precise, more effective and better resourced.

“Our plan will deliver over 500 extra officers and staff dedicated to swiftly identifying offenders, supporting victims, and making women and girls safer.

“We can’t do this alone and that is why we are working closely with local authorities, our communities, victims and many charities like the Suzy Lamplugh Trust.”

This charity specialises in helping victims of stalking, an issue for which policing has faced significant criticism.

The number of stalking protection orders has doubled, with around 270 currently in force, and our teams are using cutting-edge technology and new techniques to catch stalkers.

London’s Victims’ Commissioner Claire Waxman said she welcomes the new plan and looks forward to working with the force.