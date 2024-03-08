First-ever agricultural benefit auction supports farm communities of Peterborough and the Kawarthas

From beef to maple syrup, community members can bid on products from local farmers and support the farming communities in Peterborough and the Kawarthas at the same time by taking part in an upcoming auction.

Farms at Work and Peterborough 4-H have announced the first-ever online agricultural benefit auction sale, hosted by Jason McIntosh Auctions. Community members can register now as a bidder and bidding begins on Monday (March 11).

The purpose of the auction is to encourage appreciation of the local agricultural community.

Participants can bid on products directly from farmers. A portion of the proceeds will be invested locally to support young people and new farmers through Peterborough 4-H and Farms at Work.

"I have been thinking about how to run an auction to celebrate our agricultural community for some time," said McIntosh, a beef farmer for more than 20 years, in a media release.

"I want to help create more understanding and connection between farms and the community they work for. I am hoping this auction can become an annual event and that the whole community will become involved."

Online bidding runs through to March 19 at 6 p.m. To date, there are more than 100 items on which to bid, including a trail ride, gift certificates for local farms and stores, a tractor, and more. To check out the items for sale, visit the online auction site at jasonmcintoshauctions.hibid.com.

"Even if you haven't participated in an online auction before, you will find it easy and fun."

Meanwhile, farmers still have time to consign products in the sale.

Pat Learmonth, a member of the Peterborough Agricultural Roundtable, told kawarthaNOW "it seems there is a lot going on these days" in the local farming community. Farms at Work recently launched a new online tool to help farmers locate available farmland in the province.

For the auction, Learmonth said more details about the items available to bid upon will be shared soon.

"We hope to circulate a list of the farms and businesses that have submitted items to be auctioned early next week," Learmonth said.

Farms at Work is a local non-profit working throughout the region for the past 14 years to help new farmers develop skills, find mentorship and access farmland.

Peterborough 4-H, which is part of the Ontario and Canadian 4-H programs, aims to help youth become leaders in their communities and positive contributors to society. 4-H is open to all youth across the province.

Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW