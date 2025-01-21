First-ever Blizzard Warning issued along Gulf Coast as deadly winter storm slams Texas

HOUSTON – A powerful and deadly winter storm that has been sweeping across the South dumped heavy snow in Houston and other communities in southern Texas on Tuesday, causing significant impacts on travel and even prompting forecasters to issue the first-ever Blizzard Warning for portions of the Gulf Coast.

The rare bout with wintry weather first swept across southwestern Texas early Tuesday morning, leading to a crash involving "several fatalities" east of La Pryor just after midnight, according to Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora.

"First responders on scene indicating slippery roads while responding to accident," Zamora said in a Facebook post. "Medical helicopter could not respond to assist due to weather. Prayers for all involved."

No other details were immediately available.

The snow moved across south-central Texas later Tuesday morning, leaving a dusting of snow and sleet around Austin and San Antonio before interacting with a slug of moisture over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm then strengthened over southeastern Texas, dropping a thick blanket of snow across the Houston metro area as temperatures dropped into the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Dozens of roads and highways in the Houston area were covered with snow and ice, and the Texas Department of Transportation warned that travel was not safe. Classes were canceled at schools and universities, and hospitals canceled outpatient appointments. The Port of Houston said it would remain closed through Wednesday, while even some grocery stores were closing early Tuesday and not reopening until later Wednesday.

Both Houston Hobby and Intercontinental airports closed at midnight Tuesday morning as the winter storm approached and remained closed as of midday Tuesday. FOX 26 Houston reports the airports will remain closed until Wednesday morning.

The closure of Intercontinental Airport left over 100 passengers stranded in the terminal overnight, according to FOX 26 Houston.

Snow totals ranged from about 2-4 inches across the greater Houston area. According to the National Weather Service, William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) picked up 3 inches of snow on Tuesday, making it the most snow in one day since Jan. 30, 1949, when 3.1 inches fell.

This is now the third-snowiest day on record at the airport.

Numerous crashes have been reported across the region, including some that have closed local roads and highways.

"Although not in our city, there is a multiple 18-wheeler accident on the 59 NB main lanes just north of FM 762 which resulted in an overturned 18-wheeler," police in Rosenberg posted on X. "The NB main lanes are expected to be closed until this afternoon."

As the storm kept moving east, it combined with ferocious winds to produce blizzard or near-blizzard conditions, triggering a rare Blizzard Warning for Gulf shore staples like Port Arthur and Beaumont, stretching into southwestern Louisiana. It was the first ever Blizzard Warning issued for the Gulf coasts of Louisiana and southeastern Texas.

Spotters reported 6 inches of snow in Pine Forest, Texas, with totals reaching 4-5 inches around Beaumont and Port Arthur.

About 42,000 electrical customers lost power at the peak of the storm in Texas, according to FindEnergy.com.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a Transmission Emergency in South and Southeast Texas due to loss of transmission from freezing precipitation. But according to the ERCOT dashboard, grid conditions remained operational as of Tuesday morning.

As power outages persist, concerns are growing for those using generators to power and heat homes.

On Monday, the Houston Fire Department said it received at least 60 calls for smoke alarms and carbon monoxide sickness.

"Please monitor your surroundings," Houston Fire Department Chief Thomas Munoz said Monday. "If you're going to use generators, please, please, please, make sure that you're aware of where you're placing them. Three feet from your house, away from easements so that way carbon monoxide doesn't go into the homes."

The snow has moved out, but now the region will deal with dangerously cold temperatures in its wake.

An Extreme Cold Watch is in effect for much of southeastern Texas, including Houston and Galveston for Tuesday night for lows dropping into the teens and wind chills dropping as low as 7-18 degrees.

Temperatures will slowly moderate through the week.





