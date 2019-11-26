All-female lobster crew making waves as the season begins in Nova Scotia

The Nellie Row looks just like any other boat slicing through the waves and darkness of the North Atlantic on the first day of Canada's most lucrative lobster fishery.

But the cheerful red and white vessel is distinct from hundreds of other boats racing out to sea Tuesday morning in one crucial aspect: there are no men aboard.

Gail Atkinson is captain of the boat, named after her grandmother — a trailblazer like herself — and is leading what is believed to be Nova Scotia's first all-female lobster crew.

"I've gotten all kinds of messages from all over the place even as far as Louisiana from another female crew, and it's been fantastic," Atkinson said. "But I kind of feel like I've put a lot of pressure on my crew."

And the stakes are already high.

Nearly 1,700 boats will be fishing in lobster fishing areas 33 and 34, which run from Dartmouth down Nova Scotia's South Shore through to Digby and combine to make up Canada's largest commercial lobster fishery.

Everyone is vying for part of a catch that was last valued at $502 million in the 2017-18 season — and success is dependent on pulling in a strong haul in the first week.

I think you're going to see more and more women out there. - Gail Atkinson, captain of Nellie Row

It's an extraordinarily physical job.

And it's one that's been largely done by men with ice crystals in their beards and cheeks ruddy from the wind and the salt.

But Atkinson says that picture is changing; she's seen a shift in the 26 seasons since her father first took her on to fish tuna with his crew in 1993. Then, she said women supported the boats from the shore, but in the last number of years she's seen more getting on with crews as a bander — a less physical job of sorting and banding lobsters as they're pulled from the traps.

"Now, they're also working out on deck. They're boarding traps. They're running traps, and I don't think that's going to slow down any," she said. "I think you're going to see more and more women out there."

Federal numbers support some of what she's seen. Self-employed women in Nova Scotia's fish harvesting industry jumped from 7.6 per cent to 11.6 from 2000 to 2015, according to figures from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans — most of them captains like Atkinson.

