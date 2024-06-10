Macron dissolves the French parliament and calls a snap election after defeat in EU vote

Sylvie Corbet And Samuel Petrequin
·3 min read

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the lower house of France's parliament in a surprise announcement sending voters back to the polls in the coming weeks to choose lawmakers, after his party was handed a humbling defeat by the far-right in the European elections Sunday.

The legislative elections will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7.

The announcement came after the first projected results from France put the far-right National Rally party well ahead in the European Union's parliamentary elections, handing a chastening loss to Macron’s pro-European centrists, according to French opinion poll institutes.

Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration, nationalist party was estimated to get around 31%-32% of the votes, a historic result more than double the share of Macron’s Renaissance party, which was projected to reach around 15%.

Macron himself wasn’t a candidate in the EU elections and his term as president still runs for three more years.

He said the decision was “serious” but showed his “confidence in our democracy, in letting the sovereign people have their say.”

“In the next few days, I’ll be saying what I think is the right direction for the nation. I’ve heard your message, your concerns, and I won’t leave them unanswered,” he said.

In latest legislative elections in 2022, Macron's centrist party won the most seats but lost its majority at the National Assembly, forcing lawmakers into political maneuvering to pass bills.

With Sunday's decision, he is taking a big risk with a move that could backfire and increase the chances of Le Pen to eventually take power.

A scenario in which an opposition party would eventually win a parliament majority could lead to a fraught power-sharing situation called “cohabitation,” with Macron to name a prime minister with different views.

Le Pen, who head the National Rally group at the National Assembly, “welcomed” Macron’s move.

’We’re ready for it,” said Le Pen, who was the runner-up to Macron in the last two presidential elections. “We’re ready to exercise power if the French people place their trust in us in these future legislative elections. We’re ready to turn the country around, ready to defend the interests of the French, ready to put an end to mass immigration, ready to make the purchasing power of the French a priority.”

The EU elections results were a hard blow for Macron, who has been advocating for Europe-wide efforts to defend Ukraine and the need for the EU to boost its own defenses and industry.

The National Rally’s lead candidate for the EU elections, Jordan Bardella, campaigned for limiting free movement of migrants by carrying out national border controls and dialing back EU climate rules. The party no longer wants to leave the EU and the euro, but aims to weaken it from within.

“Tonight, our compatriots have expressed a desire for change,” Bardella said. “Emmanuel Macron is tonight a weakened president.“

An official at Macron’s office said the decision to dissolve the National Assembly was justified by the “historic score of the far-right” that could not be ignored and the current “parliamentarian disorder."

“You’re never wrong when you give the people a say,” said the official, who spoke anonymously in line with the practice of Macron's office.

EU elections' projections also show a resurgence of the Socialist Party, with about 14% of the votes. The party campaigned on more ambitious climate policies and protections for European businesses and workers, with about 14% of the votes.

Reacting to Macron’s announcement, far-left politician Francois Ruffin called on all leaders from the left, including the Greens to unite under a single “Popular Front” banner. “To avoid the worse, to win,” he wrote on X.

France is electing 81 members of the European Parliament, which has 720 seats in total.

___

Petrequin reported from Brussels.

Sylvie Corbet And Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Macron calls snap French election and Belgian PM to resign after disastrous poll results

    French President Emmanuel Macron has called a snap election after his party suffered calamitous results in EU elections - while in Belgium, poor general election results have led to its prime minister pledging his resignation. Marine Le Pen's hard right National Rally party won about 32% of the European Parliament vote in France - a 10 point increase on the last election in 2019. It is more than double the less than 15% taken by Mr Macron's centrist, pro-European Renaissance party, according to exit polls.

  • Macron gambles on snap election after European defeat

    Calling a snap election is a huge surprise for France, and a huge risk for President Macron.

  • ‘I think he thinks I am the Queen…’ Sarah Ferguson spills on life with late monarch’s corgis

    Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, thinks one of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis has confused her with the late monarch.

  • Investigation underway after ship collides with underwater object, takes on water in Lake Superior, US Coast Guard says

    US and Canadian officials are investigating after a 689-foot ship collided with an underwater object and began taking on water in Lake Superior, the US Coast Guard says.

  • Conservation group, some fishers question redfish quota in Gulf of St. Lawrence

    HALIFAX — Following a decades-long moratorium on redfish, East Coast fishers are expected to begin harvesting the distinctive reddish-orange colored species later this month in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

  • Canadian men hold second-ranked France to a scoreless draw in men's soccer friendly

    BORDEAUX — Coach Jesse Marsch liked what he saw in Canada's scoreless draw with second-ranked France. He also sees room for improvement.

  • ‘Tax man’ comes calling for angler battling giant tuna

    Fiji angler Brock Harmer is left with only the head of prized game fish after shark swoops in to claim its share.

  • Kensington Market doughnut shop facing double the rent

    A beloved doughnut shop in Kensington Market is facing a rent increase that will see rates almost double for the small business– and the local non-profit helping the store navigate the situation is criticizing the city for its actions.Dipped Donuts, which opened on Baldwin Street in 2018, rents its spot from the Toronto Parking Authority, also known as Green P, which operates a lot above the shop.Owner Jiten Grover says when he recently had to renew the business' lease with the city— he learned

  • Watch Pat Sajak sign off from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for final time

    Pat Sajak spun the wheel one last time on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after 41 years as the host and sent a special message to his audience. Hear what he said.

  • The Latest | Far-right projected to make big gains as voting for EU elections ends

    An initial projection provided by the European Union indicates far-right parties have made big gains at the European Parliament, as voting wrapped up Sunday on the final day of elections for the next five-year term. In France, President Emanuel Macron made a surprise announcement that he was calling early legislative elections after his party suffered a heavy defeat from the far-right National Rally party. Millions of Europeans have been casting their ballots this week for a new European Parliament, the legislative branch of the 27-member trade bloc, in one of the world's biggest democratic elections.

  • Add These 6 Undervalued Stocks to Your TFSA Before Prices Pick Back Up

    These six undervalued stocks are perfect for those seeking massive passive income for your TFSA, and prices are about to pick up. The post Add These 6 Undervalued Stocks to Your TFSA Before Prices Pick Back Up appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 32 wallpaper ideas to elevate your walls

    Wallpaper ideas can elevate rooms around the home. And while you might be looking for decorating ideas using wallpaper for living rooms and bedrooms, be aware that there are many options suitable for kitchens and even bathrooms as technological advances enable them to tolerate humid conditions, so these rooms, too, can be full of decorative interest. 'Never underestimate the power of a good stripe; the linear quality of this design also adds character to this scheme,’ says Jennifer Ebert, deputy editor digital, Homes & Gardens.

  • Ryan Seacrest Posts Salute To Departing Pat Sajak For ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Work

    Ryan Seacrest paid tribute to Pat Sajak today on social media following the broadcast of Sajak’s final episode as host of Wheel of Fortune. In an Instagram post, Seacrest – who will take over as host of the show — said Sajak was a “standard for hosts everywhere.” “Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with …

  • Ukraine stabilizes the north after surprise Russian push – but faces fresh pressure in the east

    Ukraine has stabilized the northern Kharkiv front after Moscow launched an offensive a month ago, thanks to more weapons and permission to use them to target positions within Russia. But its forces are being stretched elsewhere along the 1,000km (620 miles) long front line and are defenseless against Russia’s deadly aerial glide bombs.

  • St. Davids speed camera appears to be working

    A parent of four children who attend St. Davids Public School says a speed camera that was recently put in operation at the site appears to be effective so far. It is one of four speed cameras catching heavy-footed drivers in the region currently, along with ones in front of Greendale Elementary School in Niagara Falls, District School Board of Niagara Academy in St. Catharines, and Smithville District Christian High School in West Lincoln. “People are slowing down and it’s definitely raising aw

  • Niagara police investigate death of 27-year-old Hamilton woman found in rural area

    NIAGARA, Ont. — Niagara Regional Police say they are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Hamilton woman whose body was found in a rural area just outside St. Catharines, Ont.

  • French Open director Amélie Mauresmo says she has some ideas to help avoid so many empty seats

    The sight of empty seats in the French Open's main stadium, particularly for the singles semifinals, was disappointing, tournament director Amélie Mauresmo said Sunday. “We're not satisfied,” Mauresmo said, adding that she has “a number of ideas” to help avoid it in the future but did not want to share them yet. Added French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton: “We can't force people to go to the stands.”

  • Narendra Modi's third term as India's prime minister may prove the most challenging

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office for a third consecutive term on Sunday, but it may hold more challenges for the popular-but-polarizing leader than his past decade in power. Modi and his Cabinet members took the oath of office, administered by President Droupadi Murmu, at India’s presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Needing support from his regional allies to maintain his power means Modi may have to adapt to a style of governance he has little experience with, or desire for.

  • A plant that’s everywhere is fueling a growing risk of wildfire disaster

    A ubiquitous, resilient and seemingly harmless plant is fueling an increase in large, fast-moving and destructive wildfires in the United States.

  • US OPEN '24: Payne Stewart indelibly linked to Pinehurst

    Pinehurst No. 2 in the sandhills region of North Carolina has 117 years of golf history behind it. That includes a PGA Championship not many remember, a Ryder Cup before anyone cared and one U.S. Open champion no one can forget.