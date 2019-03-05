The First Full-Length ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Is Finally Here…and Is Jon Going to Ride a Dragon?!

Stop everything, because the first full-length Game of Thrones season eight trailer is here.

Fans have waited (not so patiently) for more than just a teaser trailer, and the wait seems to be worth it, because the final season looks glorious.

We first see Arya Stark running through what looks to be the crypts of Winterfell covered in blood. From there, we see Jaime Lannister on board Greyjoy ships headed north to Winterfell. We also catch a quick glimpse of Tormund (not dead!) and the meeting of Bran Stark and Samwell Tarley (where we’re sure Jon Snow’s real lineage is being discussed).

The trailer then skips around: At King’s Landing, we see an evil-smirked Cersei, then Dany and Jon arriving to Winterfell as Sansa stares in awe as Dany’s dragons fly overhead. Gendry and Jorah are highlighted before a shot of Missandei and Greyworm making out (get a room, you two!). Jaime’s boats look to be under siege, and Cersei is back in King’s Landing drinking wine (what else!) and crying, probably because she’s betrayed her twin bro and the only person she ever really loved.

Then it’s more dragons, everyone prepping for a nighttime battle at Winterfell (as if it wasn’t stressful enough to watch a daytime battle) against the White Walker army, quick cutaways of Tyrion and the Hound…and then Jon and Dany approaching her two remaining dragons like they’re about to climb aboard and ride off into the long, cold night as lovers and aunt/nephew (gross!).

From the looks of it, Jon is definitely going to ride a dragon in the final season next to his Queen Daenerys, and we’re. Here. For. It.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres April 14.

