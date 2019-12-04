First Games golds for Singapore in underwater hockey; lawn bowls team victorious too

SINGAPORE — Singapore athletes won first-ever SEA Games golds in underwater hockey, while swimmer Quah Ting Wen broke her own Games record during the women’s 100m freestyle heats on Wednesday (4 December).

In underwater hockey, which is being competed for the first time at the Games, Singapore’s men’s and women’s 4x4 teams emerged gold medallists after topping their respective round-robin groups and winning their finals against the Philippines.

The men’s team trounced Malaysia 8-1 in their semi-final clash, between running out comfortable 5-0 winners agains the hosts in the final to clinch gold.

The women’s team were equally dominant, thrashing Malaysia 9-0 in the semi-finals and then defeating the Philippines 4-2 in the final.

The lawn bowls women’s triples team of Goh Quee Kee, Lim Poh Eng and Shermeen Lim defeated their Philippines rivals 16-13 in the final to clinch gold in Clark City. Malaysia clinched bronze after beating Brunei 17-15.

Lawn bowls has been competed at the SEA Games in six editions since 1997, and Singapore’s previous best performance was a gold by Lee Yuan Min in the men’s individual competition at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games.

Singapore's lawn bowls women's triples team of (from left) Goh Quee Kee, Shermeen Lim and Lim Poh Eng won the Republic's first ever SEA Games gold in the sport. (PHOTO: SNOC/Andy Chua) More

In the morning swimming heats, 27-year-old Quah clocked 54.75 seconds in her 100m freestyle swim, smashing her own Games record of 55.74 seconds set at the last SEA Games in 2017.





SEA Games stories:

COMMENT: It's time to stop calling football Singapore's national sport

Berthier retains fencing title, Gong wins 900th Singapore gold

New Hui Fen earns bowling gold as typhoon causes postponements

Silat men's team earns lone gold on lean day for Singapore

Women's floorball team, figure skater Chloe Ing clinch golds

Yong Yi Xiang wins first gold for Singapore at 2019 SEA Games

Indonesia deal hammer blows to Singapore in water polo, football

Fandi's Young Lions fail to break down Sundram's Laos