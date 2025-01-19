Morning Mail: first hostages released in Gaza ceasefire, Chinese imports linked to forced labour, Trump offers TikTok lifeline

Hamas militants hand over hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Good morning. Three women held hostage in Gaza over 15 months of devastating conflict have been freed by Hamas and are now back in Israel in the first tentative steps of a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the fighting. Palestinians have taken to Gaza’s ruined streets to celebrate – but many are worried the fragile agreement will break down and war will resume.

Meanwhile, the Australian government has been urged to intervene over revelations that thousands of products from Chinese firms blacklisted by the US over alleged forced Uyghur labour are continuing to flow into Australia.

And there’s tension at the Australian Open, with Novak Djokovic boycotting on-court interviews over what he called “insulting comments” from a Channel Nine reporter.

Do multivitamins work?

Multivitamins offer the promise of guiding us to ultimate health. But are all vitamins created equal, and is there any proof behind the wellness claims? Reged Ahmed speaks with science writer Donna Lu about the multi-promises of multivitamins.

At a remote outpost in Antarctica, the Million Year Ice Core project is hunting for ice that formed more than a million years ago. Bubbles of air trapped in that ancient ice could unlock secrets about Earth’s past climate, and help scientists understand our future. Donna Lu looks at the work of Australian scientists racing to find the world’s oldest ice – and unlock the secrets it holds.

The adage about days feeling long when you’re a parent never feels truer than during the summer holidays, when the bickering, screen addiction and complaints of boredom seem unending. Sarah Ayoub cast around for tips from parents of school-age kids for their tips for surviving the final stretch of the school holidays: this is what they came up with.

Media roundup

New South Wales is the only state in Australia with optional preferential voting – and Labor is now thinking about tweaking the system, reports the Sydney Morning Herald. Reports of assaults at Victorian schools have surged by about 50% in the past two years, the Age reports. The olive perchlet, a tiny translucent native fish last seen in the wild in Victoria a century ago, is back from the brink of extinction, ABC News reports.

Fiji | A man charged over the alleged sexual assault of a Virgin Australia crew member in Fiji is expected to seek bail.

NSW | Sentencing is due in Sydney for three people over an attempted $21m NAB fraud.

NSW | The Tamworth Country music festival continues.

And finally, here are the Guardian’s crosswords to keep you entertained throughout the day. Until tomorrow.