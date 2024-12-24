First human bird flu case confirmed in Stanislaus County
Health officials in Stanislaus County have reported the first human case of bird flu in a resident who had contact with infected dairy cattle.
Health officials in Stanislaus County have reported the first human case of bird flu in a resident who had contact with infected dairy cattle.
It's not COVID or the flu. If you've been sick for a few weeks and have tested negative for everything, here's what's going on.
Members of Donald Trump's presidential transition team are laying the groundwork for the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization on the first day of his second term, according to a health law expert familiar with the discussions. "I have it on good authority that he plans to withdraw, probably on Day One or very early in his administration," said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health at Georgetown University in Washington and director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law. The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Singer-songwriter Jelly Roll shared his thoughts on weight loss drugs like Ozempic—and the specific reason why he chose not to use them to lose 140 pounds.
Yes, bacon is on the list. Sorry.
Thomas Parsley, 30, was tearful during a court appearance Monday in St. John’s on a second-degree murder charge. Chandra Kavanagh of the Canadian Mental Health Association says an attack last week at the Waterford psychiatric hospital shows there are “major systemic issues” involving mental health. Arlette Lazarenko reports.
"My body and mind are broken."
"I have stage 4C medullary thyroid cancer. I max out my maximum out of pocket every year."
Chandra Kavanagh is the CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association in Newfoundland and Labrador. She says last week's incident affects everyone, from the victim's family to the staff of mental health facilities. (Arlette Lazarenko/CBC)The violent death of a Waterford psychiatric hospital patient has shed light on "major systemic issues" that need to be resolved in Newfoundland and Labrador's mental health system, an advocate says. Thomas Parsley, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in th
"The labor pain was in my thighs, not my stomach at all. It was awful."
King Charles recorded his annual Christmas message away from a royal site in a rare break from tradition that also saw him handpick a place with medical links, according to The Telegraph. The London paper revealed that the British monarch filmed the address almost two weeks ago at the Fitzrovia Chapel, a former hospital chapel in Pearson Square, in the center of the U.K. capital. This marks a shift away from the usual way of speaking to the nation during the festive period, with royal sites like
King Charles III’s Christmas message is to relocate away from a palace or estate for the first time in more than a decade. The monarch will this year deliver the annual speech from a former hospital chapel to mark a year in which he has been undergoing cancer treatment and to pay tribute to the …
Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) said they have developed a foundational artificial intelligence (AI) model that could help address ophthalmic clinical tasks including disease screening and diagnosis, as generative AI plays a greater role in medical research. VisionFM is a new foundational model that is effective in diagnosing and predicting multiple ophthalmic diseases, which could lead to the adoption of more clinical applications with additional data, they said in a s
Australian researchers found that peptides isolated from the Brazilian tarantula and Japanese horseshoe crab can “kill metastatic melanoma cells”
A new study found the biggest risk factors and predictors at 60 for dementia at 80. Neurologists weigh in on the research and share ways to prevent dementia.
You'll sleep more soundly without the noise thanks to the best headphones for sleeping from brands like Soundcore, Musicozy and HoomBand.
Officers responded to a mental health call on Trumbell Parkway around 11:30 and were assaulted, per police.
Opponents of abortion are increasingly focusing on restricting access to pills, which are the most common way to end a pregnancy in the U.S.
Tiger and Charlie played in their first PNC Championship back in 2020
The two previously some drama back in the day.
Andrey Demskiy was arrested and charged by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20