First human case of Avian Flu in Kern County confirmed

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian firms are still seeing weak demand and slow sales growth but conditions improved marginally in the third quarter and could be boosted by rate cuts, according to a Bank of Canada survey released on Friday. The BoC has trimmed its key policy rate by a cumulative 75 basis points since June and financial markets are fully pricing in another 25 basis point cut on Oct. 23, with almost 36% odds of a super-sized 50 basis point cut. The bets for a 50 basis point cut had dropped sharply after jobs data earlier in the day, as Statistics Canada reported that the economy added a net 46,700 jobs in September and the unemployment rate decreased for the first time in eight months.