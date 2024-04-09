First with Kids: Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The father of an 11-year-old boy killed in a dog attack in an Edmonton home says he never saw the two animals act aggressively towards people. Wesley Grist says the large dogs belonged to his roommate, and they have since been euthanized. He says his son, Kache Grist, was comfortable with the pets and had cuddled with them before on the couch. The father says he doesn't know what sparked last week's attack, as he was in the garage changing a tire for less than 10 minutes before he fou