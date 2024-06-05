First of its kind partnership with Historic Kenwood neighborhood and PSTA

The beach. Downtown. A quick trip to the mall. The residents in one St. Pete neighborhood now have unlimited access through public transportation to any of those locations and more. "I live along the Sun Runner course and my daughter's already use it with their school passes daily. And so I'm just excited to be able to like jump on and off, go to Publix, go to Tropicana Field," said Megan Basnett. "I will be utilizing the heck out of this." On Tuesday, the Pinellas SunCoast Transit Authority officially unveiled its partnership with the neighborhood. One PSTA CEO Brad Miller says is the first of its kind in the state, if not the whole country.