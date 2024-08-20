First lady Jill Biden addresses DNC ahead of Joe

First lady Jill Biden took the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night a few speakers ahead of President Biden.

“Joe and I have been together for almost 50 years, and there are still moments when I fall in love with him all over again,” she said, citing numerous examples of his caring for their children, helping people in need and, most recently, deciding to drop his reelection bid.

“I saw him dig deep into his soul and decide to no longer seek reelection and endorse Kamala Harris,” the first lady said.

Video Transcript

Joe and I have been together for almost 50 years and still there are moments when I fall in love with him all over again, like when I handed him our baby Ashley for the first time and saw the smile that lit up his face or on nights after an exhausting day in working in the Senate when he would read one more bedtime story, just because the kids asked.

And weeks ago when I saw him dig deep into his soul and decide to no longer seek re-election and endorse Kamala Harris with faith and conviction.

Joe knows that our nation's strength doesn't come from intimidation or cruelty.

It comes from the small acts of kindness that heal deep wounds from service to the communities that make us who we are from.

Love of a country that shines with promise and renewal.

Kamala Harris knows that too and you are inspiring a new generation.

We are all a part of something bigger than ourselves and we are stronger than we know the future of our country is in the hands of those in this room and all of you watching at home, it's going to take all of us and we can't afford to lose with faith in each other.

Hope for a brighter future and love for our country.

We will fight and we will win together.

Thank you.