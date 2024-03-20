First Lady Jill Biden met by protestors during campaign visit to Vermont
Former president Donald Trump made a series of blunders after going off-script due to teleprompter issues at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday. Trump jokingly blamed Biden for the issues, before claiming dire consequences of he loses the 2024 election.
The MSNBC host hit the Trump campaign with the harsh truth after its complaint about coverage of the Republican nominee's latest controversial comments.
President Joe Biden met with supporters in Nevada Tuesday, part of a three-day campaign swing through the Sun Belt. Biden sought to reengage with Latino voters by drawing contrasts with Donald Trump on everything from values to foreign policy.
The Biden-Harris reelection campaign have launched two new television ads aimed at highlighting the “disaster” former President Trump would be for Black Americans if he is reelected president. The ads, “Back” and “Price,” feature President Biden speaking directly to Black voters. “As bad as Trump was, his economy was worse, and Black America felt it…
Trump's equivocation about the U.S.-European military alliance has become an issue in the presidential campaign
"I’m probably going to vote Trump" unless "he does something stupid," one voter said.
The job discussions have largely centered around the 2024 Republican convention in Milwaukee in July and could include Manafort playing a role in fundraising for Trump's campaign, the report said. Trump pardoned Manafort in 2020, seven months after he was released to home confinement, sparing the long-time Republican operative from serving the bulk of his 7-1/2-year prison term for federal tax evasion and bank fraud.
The former president's own words were used against him in a new video.
As news networks parse the meaning of Donald Trump’s “bloodbath” remarks at a rally in Ohio this weekend, Joe Biden’s campaign has rolled out a quick-turn campaign ad that leads with the former president’s statement followed by less-than-flattering soundbites from Trump’s speeches over the years. The written message above the video on Biden’s account reads, …
President Biden’s reelection campaign launched a digital ad highlighting former President Trump’s comments that there will be a “blood bath” if he isn’t elected and other rhetoric from the GOP rival. The short ad features Trump telling supporters, “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a blood bath. It’s going to be a blood…
Former first lady Melania Trump made a rare public appearance Tuesday alongside her husband, former President Donald Trump, where she teased a potential role in his 2024 campaign. The Trumps cast their ballots in Florida’s Republican primary, when a reporter asked the former first lady if she would return to the campaign trail with her…
Fox Business NetworkFox Business Network host Larry Kudlow asked Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary point-blank on Tuesday if he’d loan Donald Trump nearly a half-billion dollars in order to appeal the ex-president’s New York bank fraud case, saying it would “protect America’s name.”O’Leary essentially ignored Kudlow’s plea, despite saying hours earlier that the penalty against Trump was an “attack on America.”With just days to go until New York Attorney General Letitia James can start seizing Trump’
The late-night host responded to the former president's latest angry attack.
The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery at the private London Clinic in January - where an investigation has been launched around a major security breach involving Kate's medical records.
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died. He was 52. The NHL Players' Association confirmed the news via Simon's family that he died Monday night. The cause of death wasn't provided. The six-foot-three, 232-pound forward from Wawa, Ont., compiled 1,824 penalty minutes in 782 games with the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild. The NHLPA said in an email Tuesda
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, paid $82,500 last week to settle a lawsuit alleging that it had silenced a sexually harassed waitress by tricking her into an unfair hush money deal, according to the ex-employee’s lawyer.But the curiously worded contract left the former president’s own attorney Alina Habba—a rising star in his orbit—wide open to getting sued herself.Trump and his top advisers are already a magnet fo
The Oscar-winning filmmaker just perked up the election cycle with surprising comments about Trump.
Cheating rumors have resurfaced amid Kate Middleton’s absence from the public eye.
Jay Paul/ReutersThe MAGA-friendly federal judge who keeps siding with Donald Trump in his Mar-a-Lago classified records case has forced prosecutors to make a stark choice: allow jurors to see a huge trove of national secrets or let him go.U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon’s ultimatum Monday night came as a surprise twist in what could have been a simple order; one merely asking federal prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers for proposed jury instructions at the upcoming trial.But as she has done rep
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham proposed a list of properties former President Trump would be most disappointed to have seized if he cannot pay the damages in his civil fraud case. “I think if it were to happen, 40 Wall Street is probably the one that he would … I mean, he would…