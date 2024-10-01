First look at ‘Brian and Margaret’, a Channel 4 drama depicting former PM Thatcher's final ever TV interview

The drama will cover one of the most famous political interviews of all time (Channel 4)

The first sneak peek of an upcoming Channel 4 drama, Brian and Margaret, has been revealed.

The two-part drama will air next year on Channel 4 and tell the tale of the final ever television interview of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and journalist Brian Walden back in 1989.

Channel 4 announced they had commissioned the TV drama in June and now the first pictures from the set have been released.

Speaking of the two-part drama, Channel 4 said: “When two old friends, the 'much feared inquisitor', Brian Walden (Steve Coogan), and 'Iron Lady' Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher (Harriet Walter), come together for their last ever TV interview, little do they realise they're about to embark on one of the most infamous political exchanges of all time. The 45-minute showdown became a national talking point and set in train a series of events that ended with Margaret’s resignation.

“Afterwards, they never spoke again.”

Harriet Walter will star as the former PM (Channel 4)

Written by award-winner James Graham and based on political editor and TV producer Rob Burley’s book ‘Why is This Lying B*sta*d Lying to Me?: Searching for the Truth on Political TV’, the drama will feature Steve Coogan as Brian Walden and Harriet Walter as Margaret Thatcher.

The series is directed by Academy Award nominee and BAFTA-winning Stephen Frears. However, it has not yet been given a release date.

Speaking at the time of the commission announcement, Steve Coogan said: “It’s great to be telling a story from the era of the sorely missed forensic interview - two giants of their time locking horns to determine the future of Britain. To act opposite Harriet Walter with a script by James Graham directed by Stephen Frears is a challenge of the very best kind.”

Harriet Walter added: “I have to travel a great distance to reach Maggie Thatcher but with James’s brilliant script, Stephen Frears to guide me and Steve Coogan to accompany me I have the dream team to help me achieve it.”