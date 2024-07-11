First look at Line of Duty star Kelly Macdonald's vampire movie

We've got something to sink your teeth into as the first-look images from The Radleys has landed.

Adapted from Matt Haig's novel of the same name, the movie stars Kelly Macdonald and Damian Lewis as parents Helen and Peter. They might seem normal on the surface, but they're hiding a dark secret from their children: they're vampires.

They're abstaining vampires who don't drink blood, but when their vegan daughter Clara (Bo Bragason) is attacked at school, it unlocks her bloodthirsty true self leading Clara and her brother Rowan (Harry Baxendale) to question their identity.

And when Peter's twin brother Will (also played by Lewis) arrives on the scene, showing off his proud, practicing vampire lifestyle, the entire family face a battle to hold back their hidden bloodlust.

The Radleys will receive its world premiere at the upcoming Edinburgh International Film Festival on Tuesday, August 20. It's one of 18 world premieres at the relaunched festival which opens with The Outrun.

The movie also stars Sophia Di Martino, Shaun Parkes, Jay Lycurgo and Siân Phillips, while Jo Brand and Talitha Stevenson adapted Haig's novel for the screen.

When filming started in June 2023, it was reported that The Radleys would be released on Sky Cinema in 2024 in the UK and Ireland. We don't yet have a confirmed release date for the movie though.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Line of Duty star Kelly Macdonald is returning to the crime genre with a role in Netflix's new series Department Q alongside Matthew Goode and Chloe Pirrie.

But if you can't wait for The Radleys to see her again, Macdonald's recent movie Typist Artist Pirate King arrives on Netflix in the UK and Ireland tomorrow (July 12).

The Radleys receives its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on August 20.

