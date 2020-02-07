First look at Lucifer season 5 sees return of surprise character

From Digital Spy

Lucifer has confirmed that Eve (Inbar Lavi) will return for the fifth and final season.

Eve made her debut appearance in season four of the show, though it has now been revealed that she will make a comeback after last being seen going on a journey of self-discovery.

"We are so excited to have Inbar back!" Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson told Entertainment Weekly, who also shared a first-look photo.

"Last we saw her, Eve broke Maze's heart. Soooo… a reunion between our favorite demon and the original sinner should go smoothly, right?"

The new season will pick-up with Maze still recovering from the heartbreak of being left by Eve, and bonding with Chloe after her own heartbreak with Lucifer.

As well as the exciting return, the final season is also set to gift fans with a musical episode, which will apparently be "super fun".

"We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they're singing and dancing, and not just, 'Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dances'," Modrovich said.

"It's been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode], but it's been super fun. It's going to be amazing. It's going to be just such a bucket list thing for me."

Lucifer is available to watch on Netflix, with season 5 expected to launch in 2020.

