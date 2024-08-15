First Looks Unveiled For Mitford Sisters Drama ‘Outrageous’; ‘Waterloo Road’ Double Season Order; UNIT Hire – Global Briefs

First Looks Unveiled For Mitford Sisters Drama ‘Outrageous’

Here’s a first look at Outrageous, the series about the Mitford Sisters for BritBox International and UKTV. Outrageous is the story of six aristocratic sisters who refused to play by the rules, their often-scandalous lives making headlines around the world. It is one of the most high-profile BritBox and UKTV dramas of late, and stars Bridgerton’s Bessie Carter alongside the likes of Shannon Watson, Zoe Brough, Orla Hill and Isobel Jesper Jones. Created and written by Sarah Williams, and based on Mary Lovell’s definitive biography The Sisters, the show is produced by Firebird Pictures and will air next year.

BBC Rings Bell On ‘Waterloo Road’ Double Season Order

The BBC has greenlit two more seasons of school drama Waterloo Road, taking the show up to at least 2026. Old seasons of Waterloo Road became popular over lockdown on iPlayer and the show was subsequently revived by Rope Ladder Fiction and Wall to Wall North. It follows the day-to-day goings-on of teachers and pupils in a school in the north of England. Filming has just begun on the new series in Greater Manchester, which is in addition to the two upcoming eight-part series of Waterloo Road that have already filmed and will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this September and early next year. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see Waterloo Road go from strength to strength – both creatively on screen, where it remains hugely popular with viewers of all ages, as well as behind the scenes developing the next generation of exciting UK television talent,” said BBC drama boss Lindsay Salt.

London Post-House UNIT Hires Exec

London post-house UNIT has signed up an exec. Jenny Standish joins in the short form role having spent the past five years heading up Smoke & Mirrors’ audio offering, with long stints previously as a producer at Jungle Studios and Big Buoy. She has worked with many of the world’s leading brands and advertisers including Google, Sky and Nike. “I couldn’t be any happier to be joining UNIT as the studio is going from strength to strength ensuring full service shortform and longform project support unlike any other studio,” she added.

