First man charged with riot jailed

Kieran Usher pleaded guilty to riot following disorder in Sunderland [Northumbria Police]

The first adult in England to be charged with riot following widespread disorder last month has been jailed for four years and four months.

Kieran Usher, 32, of Sunderland, pleaded guilty after being filmed working with a group of at least 20 people "to rain missiles on to attending police officers" in the city, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Judge Gittens told Newcastle Crown Court Usher’s actions had brought "shame on the city of Sunderland and shame on the union flag he was wearing".

Hundreds of people were involved in a night of violence on 2 August, during which police officers were repeatedly attacked, a building was set ablaze and businesses looted.

Video footage played to the court showed Usher holding a phone in one hand with a can of larger in the other.

The court heard he played "a leading role escalating the disorder", picking up missiles and throwing them at police officers and beckoning others in the crowd towards the police line.

