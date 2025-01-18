First mpox case detected in Azerbaijan, Interfax reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A case of mpox has been found in Azerbaijan, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, adding that the patient had been isolated and was receiving treatment in hospital.

Interfax quoted Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health and Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) as saying the patient was a 22-year-old citizen of Azerbaijan who had been on a tourist trip abroad from Jan. 2-11.

A few days after his return, he went to a clinic in Azerbaijan's capital Baku complaining of weakness, fever, a skin rash, enlarged lymph nodes and muscle pains, Interfax reported.

The ministry and TABIB did not specify where the patient had been abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interfax said family members who had been in contact with the patient had shown no signs of the disease and were under home observation.

Mpox is a viral infection that spreads through close contact, and typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. It is usually mild, but it can be lethal.

In August, the World Health Organization declared aglobal public health emergency after an mpox outbreak inDemocratic Republic of Congo that had spread toneighbouring countries and beyond.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Ksenia Orlova, Editing by Mark Heinrich and Timothy Heritage)