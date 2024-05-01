First Nation chief says she won't rest until murdered sister 'honoured'

Local Journalism Initiative
·5 min read

Oromocto First Nation Chief Shelley Sabattis says she won’t rest until her sister, the victim of a homicide on the weekend, is honoured and justice is served.

In an interview with Brunswick News on Tuesday, the long-serving chief of Oromocto, or Welamukotuk, said she was doing her best to remain strong, given the trauma her family has been through.

“My sister needs to be honoured because what they did to her, they shamed her, and I need to put my sister’s dignity back on the forefront,” she said. “This is for her. I’m not going to stop until the charges are racked right up.”

She also had choice words for Jared Smith, who’s been charged in the homicide. Smith, of Burton, made a brief telephone appearance on Monday in Fredericton Provincial Court. He’s been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Sheri Sabattis, the chief’s younger sister, and is being held at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre.

Authorities say that on Saturday, at about 12:30 p.m., members of the Oromocto RCMP responded to a call for service at a residence at the First Nation, a short drive from the capital. When they arrived, “a 54-year-old woman from the community was discovered deceased,” according to a news release from the Mounties.

The chief attended Monday’s court session with other family members and friends, and acknowledged that she got upset and spoke out from the public gallery. She said she got angry when she thought a reporter from another news agency was writing down what she had been saying to her son. She then left to cool down in her vehicle.

Smith doesn’t have a lawyer yet, so the judge, Scott Brittain, remanded him in jail and booked his next court appearance for May 27.

The chief said her sister had been going through a very difficult time when she briefly disappeared and got mixed up with the wrong people, the victim of the illegal drug trade in her Indigenous community.

She’s angry at the RCMP for not enforcing her band council’s bylaws, which include a ban on certain non-Indigenous people they considered undesirable. She says Smith, 38, was on that list, signed by the chief and council.

She couldn’t remember how long he’d been on the banned list.

“The cops made it clear, when it comes to band council resolutions, in terms of banning undesirables from our community, it means absolutely nothing to them.”

Brunswick News asked RCMP to comment, but they did not provide a response by deadline on Tuesday.

However, police agencies follow the Criminal Code of Canada, which has no provisions for bylaws passed by First Nations. The issue is controversial, with Allan Polchies, the chief of St. Mary’s First Nation, or Sitansisk, also complaining the Fredericton Police Force won’t help his community keep bad characters out, such as drug dealers.

Sabattis says her sister had been very sick with cirrhosis of the liver in the days leading up to her death, and she had been trying to convince her to go to the hospital.

“The doctors were saying she should come in for treatment, but she wasn’t ready. She was staying with me until she was ready to go. But she left Tuesday or Wednesday last week, because she wanted to hide from me. I was insisting she go to the hospital. Her belly was swelled up like she was six or seven months pregnant, from her bad liver. So she was in very rough shape. She was very vulnerable.”

Sabattis said she was convinced she landed with a group of bad men who drugged her.

The chief said her sister, who worked at the Welamukotuk Food Bank and Resource Centre, struggled with addiction ever since a tragedy in 1994 that killed her fiancé, author Lorne Joseph Simon of Elsipogtog, or Big Cove First Nation.

“Sheri is my world. She was my best friend. We grew up very tight, right? But when my sister had a car accident it forever changed her life. She hadn’t pulled back from it since. She almost died, she lost her fiancé and her best friend in the accident. She was in the hospital quite a while, she had to relearn how to walk, her pelvis was shattered. Her face was swollen so bad, she was unrecognizable.”

The chief said her sister was in so much pain, she soon got hooked to painkillers and her life spiraled out of control, a problem with powerful prescription opiates that’s been documented extensively throughout Canada and the United States.

“That man, in that accident, was the love of her life. That’s the only thing that’s giving me a little bit of peace. I’m hoping she met him on the other side.”

Sheri’s two children, her son Alfred and daughter Jayde, were unharmed in the crash. But Sheri’s addiction to powerful painkillers led to further difficulties in the family.

“My sister struggled with raising her kids after that accident.”

Sheri’s daughter, Jayde Black-Sabattis, died at the age of 26 in March 2017 after consuming a large amount of alcohol. The chief believes she was the victim of foul play, but RCMP never charged anyone in her death.

The chief says she will go to every one of Smith’s court appearances. The large family – which includes Sheri’s two sisters and two brothers who are still alive – are numb.

And despite the trauma, Sabattis says she will not relinquish her duties as chief or temporarily pass on the responsibility to one of the seven councillors on the band council.

“At least I’m not alone. I have people around me.”

John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Woman acquitted of historical sex offence against teen stepson

    WARNING: This story contains details of child sexual abuse.An Ontario woman has been acquitted of a sex crime against her teen stepson in Ottawa 40 years ago because the judge couldn't be sure that Canadians in the 1980s would have found it criminally immoral.It's a rare case because a woman stands accused, leaving the judge in a tough spot with little case law to lean on, according to a law professor who specializes in sexual offences. Still, Janine Benedet said it would have been helpful for t

  • ‘Disorderly’ Yellowstone tourist arrested after run-in with bison

    The visitor from Idaho was charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and approaching and disturbing wildlife.

  • Calgary contractor guilty of forgery tells judge he 'screwed up'

    A Calgary contractor who did work on the HGTV show Property Brothers apologized in court and told a judge he "screwed up" as he pleaded guilty to charges of forgery. Last summer, Alan Hrehirchuk, 54, was charged with fraud and forgery. On Monday, the fraud charges were withdrawn after the contractor pleaded guilty to forgery for issuing fake subcontractor invoices to a couple who had hired Hrehirchuk's company to do a major renovation on their home.After hearing arguments from prosecutor Greg Wh

  • A 98-year-old in Ukraine walked miles to safety from Russians, with slippers and a cane

    A 98-year-old woman in Ukraine who escaped Russian-occupied territory by walking almost 10 kilometers (6 miles) alone, wearing a pair of slippers and supported by a cane has been reunited with her family days after they were separated while fleeing to safety. Lidia Stepanivna Lomikovska and her family decided to leave the front-line town of Ocheretyne, in the eastern Donetsk region, last week after Russian troops entered it and fighting intensified. “I woke up surrounded by shooting all around — so scary,” Lomikovska said in a video interview posted by the National Police of Donetsk region.

  • Guilty-Pleading Jan. 6 Participant Wildly Shows He Learned Nothing From Prison

    Derrick Evans, now running for Congress, gave a jaw-dropping interview to CNN.

  • Suzanne Morphew, mother who went missing on bike ride, died by homicide: Autopsy

    Suzanne Morphew, the Colorado mom who went missing on a bike ride in May 2020, died by homicide, according to an autopsy released Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Barry Morphew, Suzanne's husband, was charged with her murder in 2021, but those charged were dropped in April 2022 just before a trial was supposed to begin. "The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case," CBI Director Chris Schaefer said in a statement Monday.

  • Murder trial underway for son accused of dismembering mother

    WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing details of violence.The trial of a Toronto man who is accused of brutally stabbing his mother to death in their Leslieville condo and dismembering her body in March 2022 got underway this week.On Monday, assistant Crown attorney Jay Spare told a Toronto jury that Dallas Ly stabbed his mother Tien Ly 27 times in their condo on Carlaw Avenue, before dismembering her body and carrying it in a shopping cart to Eastern Avenue, where Ly left her rema

  • Infant, grandparents among 4 killed in Highway 401 crash

    Two grandparents and their infant grandchild were among four people killed in a fiery crash east of Toronto on Monday after police pursued a liquor store robbery suspect driving the wrong way on Highway 401, Ontario's police watchdog says. Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said the robbery suspect was also killed in the collision, which involved at least six vehicles. All four people were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometr

  • Woman shot with 97 pieces of birdshot by neighbor while standing in her own yard

    A Pasco County woman said more than a year after she was shot by her neighbor while standing on her own property, she’s waiting for restitution and justice. Jessica Orlando was hit with dozens of pieces of birdshot after her neighbor shot her with a shotgun. The suspect claims he was shooting at her dogs.

  • Ark. Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old, Sending Him Nude Photos on 'Daily Basis'

    Reagan Gray, 26, is facing one count of sexual assault

  • Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring 4 others

    LONDON (AP) — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb early Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said. A 36-year-old man was arrested in a residential area near Hainault underground station, police said. The incident is not being treated as terror-related or a “targeted attack.” Two police officers were in hospital being treated for stab wounds. Two other people were also injured. Chief Supt. Stuart Bel

  • Survivor of Okla. Family Murder-Suicide, 10, Is 'Surrounded by Love’ in Aftermath of Horror

    Oklahoma City police said the boy called 911 on the morning of April 22 after discovering five bodies in his home

  • Man stabs police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City

    Israeli police released footage on Tuesday showing a man stabbing a police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City. Two police officers were seen struggling to subdue the suspected attacker, dragging and pulling him to the ground.

  • Women killed man who took bag from their car near Wynwood, police say. They’re jailed

    Fredericka Sherice Pickett-Wilson, 29, and Antwoinse Lachaveia Clark, 36, are facing second-degree murder charges.

  • Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Prop Their Sons on Their Shoulders in Sweet Photo: 'Every Day Is Father's Day'

    Cohen is dad to son Ben and daughter Lucy while Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt and Sebastian

  • $9.5M sexual abuse class-action lawsuit against Stampede moves forward with 300 claimants

    About 300 people have joined a $9.5-million class action lawsuit against the Calgary Stampede, which admitted negligence after a serial sexual abuser worked for decades with teenage performers from the Young Canadians, a judge heard Tuesday. Lawyers for the claimants and Stampede were in court Tuesday to update Court of King's Bench Justice Paul Jeffrey on how the funds will be distributed and to work out details of a plan to notify all potential class members of an upcoming settlement approval

  • Family of Black teen shot in head after ringing doorbell of wrong home sues gunman and HOA

    The family of the Black teenager who was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell of the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, filed a lawsuit Monday against the White man who shot him and the residential homeowners association where the house is located.

  • Niagara developer and his company fined $150K after selling new homes illegally: HCRA

    Ontario's homebuilders and vendors regulator has fined a Niagara man and his development company $150,286 after they were found guilty of selling new homes illegally.The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) previously provided documents to CBC outlining the 26 charges against Christopher Lamb and Novel Condominiums.The documents state Novel Condominiums entered into 26 agreements of purchase and sale for homes at 6591 Montrose Rd. before becoming registered as a vendor under the Ontario

  • 3 law officers killed, 5 others wounded trying to serve warrant in North Carolina, authorities say

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday at a North Carolina home, police said. The officers were first shot at by the wanted suspect as they approached the suburban home in Charlotte and they killed him in the front yard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference. A second person then fired on officers f

  • Brother shoots and kills sister while aiming for a different woman, Texas cops say

    Police said the man was aiming for the woman his sister was fighting with at a Houston gas station.