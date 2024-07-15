First Nations chief who's highly critical of Higgs signs $18.8M deal with province

The chief of a Mi’kmaq First Nation in eastern New Brunswick says the $18.8-million deal he just signed for housing in his community does not change in any way his people’s large Aboriginal title claim for about half of the province’s territory.

George Ginnish, the leader of Natoaganeg, or Eel Ground First Nation, says he hasn’t patched up his differences with the Higgs Progressive Conservative government on several hot-button issues, despite the latest agreement.

The Tories have snubbed the Mi’kmaq title claim, cancelled their special tax-sharing agreements and rejected a public inquiry into how Indigenous people are treated by the justice system, among other sore points.

“This is an agreement with the Regional Development Corporation to provide housing, and that’s all it is,” Ginnish told Brunswick News last week. “In terms of proper consultation, and accommodation and treaty rights and potential future court cases, that’s still something that we work on as a group of nine Mi’kmaq communities. We’re deciding how to proceed.”

The title claim hasn’t gone to court, but the province’s Mi’kmaq communities have told the government they want meaningful discussions about it.

This is the fifth so-called development agreement forged by the province and different First Nations, both Mi’kmaq and Wolastoqey.

The Regional Development Corporation is a provincial Crown agency that’s overseen by a Tory minister, Réjean Savoie, who’s also the minister of Indigenous Affairs.

After Premier Blaine Higgs announced his government would unilaterally scrap the tax-sharing agreements, some stretching as far back as 30 years, his government offered to negotiate separate deals with the 15 First Nations in the province over their communities’ needs.

Higgs had argued the old agreements, which provided the provincial portion of sales tax back to the First Nations in which they were collected, were unfair to outside businesses that couldn’t fairly compete. He also said the nearly $50 million annually in lost provincial revenue would hurt public programs that all New Brunswickers use.

The chiefs condemned the decision, arguing the agreements had provided their communities more autonomy and made them more economically self-reliant.

Nevertheless, over the last 13 months, five of them have forged separate deals with the Higgs government, including those of Neqotkuk (Tobique First Nation), Welamukotuk (Oromocto First Nation), Amlamgog (Fort Folly First Nation) and L’nui Menikuk (Indian Island First Nation).

“This is an exciting time for everyone involved in getting this agreement signed and I want to thank Chief Ginnish and Natoaganeg’s council for their collaboration,” said Savoie in a written statement to Brunswick News. “This government’s priority has been to ensure prosperity for all First Nations within New Brunswick. Our hope is that through an agreement like the one signed with Natoaganeg, the goals of the community can be achieved in the interest of long-term sustainability.”

The minister wasn’t available for an interview, a spokesman said.

Ginnish, who is one of Higgs’s most vocal critics, said he and other Natoaganeg leaders gave the deal careful thought before signing it on July 5.

The $18.8 million from provincial taxpayers will be distributed over five years to help build a new housing subdivision in the reserve that’s on the banks of the Miramichi River, near the city of the same name.

“Four other First Nations had said it had worked for their communities and we had talked to them to see what their projects were and how it had worked out,” Ginnish said. “So, we did a legal review, and our technical team came up with a plan. Our big need is housing. Housing for families, housing for elders, emergency housing. The biggest part of this is for housing and the infrastructure to support it.”

The plan is to build 45 homes, or nine a year on average, off McKay Brook Road in a new subdivision in the northern section of the reserve. Ginnish said his community had been building homes at about that pace already, but at great cost, saddling his First Nation with crushing debt. Thanks to the funding, it will be able to pay off those debts faster and focus on other projects for the community of 1,100 souls.

The chief said the first microhome for emergency housing could be built within two or three months. Others will be duplexes and homes of different configurations, depending on the needs of the Indigenous members who have filled applications for housing. The hope is that the new units will permanently house about 100 people.

Eighty families have already submitted applications this year for housing, Ginnish added.

“We’ve had to put some people up in hotels in emergency situations, and that’s not ideal.”

John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner