First Nations leaders say Saskatchewan court workers sent home for orange shirts

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — First Nations leaders say the pride two Saskatchewan courthouse staff felt on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation turned to shame after they were told to change out of the orange clothing they wore to work.

The Meadow Lake Tribal Council, which represents nine First Nations, is demanding Saskatchewan investigate why the two First Nations women were told Monday to go home from the courthouse in Meadow Lake, northwest of Saskatoon, to change their clothes.

"Those two ladies that were shamed (were) so proud when they left that morning wearing their orange shirt and their orange skirt," Richard Derocher, a vice-chief with the council, told a Friday news conference.

"One of the ladies is a … second-generation (residential school) survivor … they silenced her spirit.

"A full investigation must be conducted, and necessary steps must be taken to ensure this situation does not repeat itself."

Many wear orange shirts on Sept. 30 to honour residential school survivors, including Phyllis Webstad, who has described having a brand new orange shirt taken away on her first day at one of the institutions.

Craig McCallum, vice-chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, or FSIN, questioned the message the courthouse was sending.

"How can we expect a system to deliver justice for Indigenous people, when it refuses to acknowledge the very history that continues to harm us," he asked.

"To those in power, I say honour the voices of your employees … we need to educate your people. It's not just judges and lawyers. It's the bailiffs, the court reporters, everyone in those systems needs to be educated on the true history of our nation."

McCallum said the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, "is not just a symbolic gesture."

"It represents a critical commitment to reconciliation and confronting Canada's dark history."

During the news conference, Indigenous leaders also renewed calls for Saskatchewan to join other several other provinces in making Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday.

"It's a disgrace and it's an embarrassment," said David Pratt, another vice-chief of the FSIN. "We have the highest amount of living survivors in the entire country. Think about that."

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice said Friday it can't speak to government policies or programs during the ongoing provincial election campaign. Voters go to the polls on Oct. 28.

"You are welcome to inquire again once the election restrictions have been lifted," a spokesperson told The Canadian Press in an email.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe, who is vying to return to the premier's office, said at a campaign stop this week that he's open to expanding existing legislation that permits court workers to wear poppies on Remembrance Day to include wearing orange on Sept. 30.

"I would say there is a discussion that should be had around that piece of legislation and what happened the other day with the orange shirts being removed from the courthouse," he said.

"I won't conclude … what those discussions might be, but I would be happy to entertain that discussion."

He also said conversations about making Sept. 30 a statutory holiday are ongoing.

"That discussion was never off the table," he said, noting Saskatchewan has one of the highest number of statutory holidays in Canada.

NDP Leader Carla Beck said Friday that if her party forms government it would make the day a provincial holiday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

— By Fakiha Baig in Edmonton

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Sask. government looking to get climate inaction case thrown out

    The Saskatchewan government wants a lawsuit being brought against it over alleged climate inaction thrown out.Climate Justice Saskatoon and seven Saskatchewan residents aged 15 to 80 filed a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan government, SaskPower and the Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan in March 2023. The group claims that the government's expansion of gas-fired electricity generation violates Section 7 of the Charter and Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees the right to life, liber

  • Work continues on alert system for missing Indigenous women: minister

    WINNIPEG — The federal government says it's making progress on a pilot program for an alert system that would inform the public when an Indigenous woman or girl is missing.

  • Saskatchewan NDP demands Moe explain health system woes, overcapacity hospitals

    SASKATOON, Sask. — Saskatchewan New Democrats say the Saskatchewan Party's Scott Moe needs to explain how emergency rooms became overwhelmed under his watch as premier.

  • Eby defends B.C.'s speculation tax increase, says it will create more needed rentals

    VANCOUVER — New Democrat Leader David Eby is defending plans to increase British Columbia's speculation tax on empty homes because he says it works.

  • Murder charges upgraded to 1st-degree for man accused of killing second woman in a park

    A Calgary man accused of murdering a woman in a park three years after he was released from jail for a similar killing saw his charges upgraded Friday.Originally charged with second-degree murder, Christopher Dunlop, 50, will now go on trial on a charge of first-degree murder. Dunlop is accused of killing Judy Maerz, 58, whose body was found in the Foothills Athletic Park, off Crowchild Trail N.W., on Feb. 16, 2023. At the time, police said the body had been set on fire after the killing in what

  • Re-examination of evidence in the Menendez brothers trial

    Los Angeles district attorney is set to review new evidence in the Menendez case.

  • Biden says he doesn't know whether Israel is holding up peace deal to influence 2024 election

    President Joe Biden has offered some terse words for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he doesn't know whether the Israeli leader is holding up a peace deal in order to influence the outcome of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

  • Driver charged in September crash that killed pedestrian, injured another

    A 57-year-old Toronto driver has been charged with careless driving causing death and two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm for his involvement in a crash that killed 46-year-old pedestrian Julia Cleveland in September, Toronto police say. The collision happened in the area of Annette Street and Pacific Avenue, near Dundas Street W. and Keele Street, shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 23. The man charged was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on Pacific Avenue, while a 34-year-old woman was

  • New Netflix Menendez Brothers Doc Wants You to Think They’re Innocent

    Having allowed Ryan Murphy to make his case against Lyle and Erik Menendez with his eight-part dramatic series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix now lets the infamous brothers tell their own tale in The Menendez Brothers, a feature-length documentary, premiering Oct. 7, that paints them in a wholly sympathetic light.Those who’ve rallied behind the siblings and their claims that they murdered their parents because of lifelong sexual abuse and an imminent fear for their lives wil

  • US military strikes 15 Houthi targets in Yemen

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. military said it carried out 15 strikes on Friday against targets linked to Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen, where residents reported blasts at military outposts and even an airport. Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East, said the targets were tied to Houthi offensive military capabilities, but did not detail whether that included missile, drone or radar capabilities. In a post on X, Central Command said the strikes took place at about 1400 GMT.

  • We broke the record in July and the tornado count for Ohio keeps climbing

    The National Weather Service in Cleveland reported damage from a tornado in Lorain County on September 24th. This is the 72 tornado of the year!

  • Iranian supreme leader praises missile attack on Israel, saying Iran will do it again if necessary

    Iran’s supreme leader on Friday praised the country’s recent missile strike on Israel and said it was ready to do it again if necessary, state TV reported. Meanwhile Iran's Foreign Minister warned Israel on Friday that if it carries out an attack on Iran, Tehran will retaliate more strongly than previously. (AP video by Fadi Tawil)

  • Man shot dead by assassins who fled on jet skis outside luxury Cancun resort

    Four assassins swooped in a targeted attack with two escaping on a jet ski

  • “Joker: Folie à Deux” Ending Explained: What Is the Sequel’s Connection to Batman?

    Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips’ sequel includes even fewer references to DC Comics than 2019’s ‘Joker’ did

  • Joker sequel dares to reimagine the original — but that's no reason to watch it

    Joker: Folie à Deux is a misguided mess, a selfish screed for nobody, says CBC film critic Jackson Weaver. It may one day be appreciated as an experimental genre piece, but that doesn't make sitting through it worth anyone's time.

  • NDP House leader laments 'agents of chaos' in precarious Parliament

    OTTAWA — NDP House leader Peter Julian said there's more work his party wants to get done in the House of Commons before the next election, despite how chaotic the first weeks of the fall sitting have been.

  • Quebec police officer acquitted in 3rd trial since fatal 2012 crash

    A Quebec provincial police officer who's now had three trials for his role in a fatal high-speed crash in 2012 has been acquitted.François Laurin was acquitted Friday on the initial charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the collision that killed 25-year-old Éric Rompré and seriously injured his girlfriend Marie-Ève Bossé.The veteran Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officer had been rushing to the Montebello Rockfest to help a person in distress when his cru

  • Pakistan capital locked down to thwart rally to support ex-leader Imran Khan

    Authorities suspended cellphone service and blocked key roads into Pakistan’s capital with shipping containers on Friday to try to thwart a rally by tens of thousands of activists seeking the release of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AP Video: Muhammad Yousaf)

  • Pipe organ at St. Paul's United Church in Fredericton will sound for last time Friday

    Music from the majestic pipe organ at St. Paul's United Church will resound through the building for the last time Friday evening. Rev. Michelle Armstrong said the church's final recital is meant to be a celebration of the "amazing instrument."It's "one of the largest east of Montreal," Armstrong told Information Morning Fredericton. "It's going to be a spectacular event."While there is a solemn feeling around this final recital, she said the goal is to celebrate the joy that music brings to all

  • Fredericton surgeon seeks commitment from candidates to spend 48 hours in ER if elected

    Dr. Chris Goodyear, a general surgeon at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton, has issued a challenge to all the candidates in the upcoming provincial election.He wants them to sign a contract saying that if elected, they will spend 48 hours in a New Brunswick emergency department bed, wearing a Johnny shirt, "to experience health care first-hand," before they walk into the legislature."I think if we have a legislative assembly full of people that had that experience, things may be s