First Night Buffalo: A family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration
Ring in the New Year with your family right in the comfort of your own home
Ring in the New Year with your family right in the comfort of your own home
Sandra Bullock attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. See the pictures here...
"Here's to fresh starts and beautiful moments," the singer wrote as he shared a photo of his family's Christmas celebrations
‘Forrest Gump’ star made a surprise ‘SNL’ appearance to induct host Martin Short into the show’s five-timers club
Meek’s professional acting credits date back to 2014, when he starred in the television movie 'The Santa Con,' starring Melissa Joan Hart
Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni alleging sexual harassment, followed by a retaliatory public smear campaign to "destroy" her reputation
The actress shares daughters Grier, 18, and Rowan, 21, with longtime husband Chris Henchy
"Cooking and cooking for holidays. Too exhausting. Yes, I like my food better. So do they. Let them cook it."
Home Alone director Chris Columbus has finally put an age-old argument to rest. In a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the filmmaker shared some behind-the-scenes stories of making the Christmas classic, including how he cast Macaulay Culkin, and finally answered the question anyone who’s seen Home Alone has been wondering for years: What did the McCallister parents do for a living to be able to afford that gigantic house in Chicago? “Back then, John [Hughes] and I
Who needs a designer label when you can slay in Karen Millen and burgundy velvet pumps? The stylish royal sister sported the colour of the season - See Photos
The Grammy winner missed her boyfriend’s recent Kansas City Chiefs game but has been a regular presence throughout the season
John Reardon, an actor from the Hallmark Channel and the star of the Canadian police procedural drama Hudson & Rex, has revealed he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer. Reardon shared two photos in a social media post, including one in which the actor is seen in a hospital with his eyes closed. “Last night was …
Action superstar Sylvester Stallone pulled plans for a proposed seaweed barrier next to his home, after hearing concerns from neighbors and officials.
The actress and Pelphrey share 20-month-old daughter Matilda
Princess Beatrice was among the royals who joined King Charles on the annual Christmas Day walkabout with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. See pictures...
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' youngest daughter, Tallulah, announced her engagement on Monday, Dec. 23
The reality television star delivered holiday outfit inspo ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve celebration
"It was the first time, of all the times I've done different projects or traveled, they were very upset with me," Richards tells PEOPLE
BGT judge Amanda Holden's rarely-seen daughter Lexi, 18, looked stunning in a series of new family Christmas pictures. Take a look here…
1.14.25! What does that mean?!
Princess Kate has broken her silence with a new statement ahead of her anticipated Christmas Eve TV appearance with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis