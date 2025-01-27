First outbreak of rare H5N9 bird flu reported on California duck farm as cases of H5N1 continue to rise

First outbreak of rare H5N9 bird flu reported on California duck farm as cases of H5N1 continue to rise

The first confirmed case of the rare H5N9 bird flu has been reported in the U.S.

The virus was confirmed in a commercial duck farm in Merced County, California, according to the World Organization for Animal Health.

“The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), in conjunction with State Animal Health and Wildlife Officials, are conducting comprehensive epidemiological investigations and enhanced surveillance in response to the HPAI related events,” the organization wrote in a report.

Authorities also detected the more common H5N1 strain on the same farm. Nearly 119,000 birds there had been killed by December.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report comes after news that 100,000 ducks would be killed on a New York farm that was quarantined for an outbreak.

Bird flu has spread across the U.S. in recent months, killing a person in Louisiana, sickening nearly 70 others, and resulting in the deaths of hundreds of millions of poultry.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.