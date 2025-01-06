First passengers on city's electric-powered buses

The electric buses are replacing diesel buses on routes [BBC]

Passengers in a city centre have returned to electric-powered travel after 70 years with the arrival of battery-operated buses.

Twenty single-decker vehicles are entering service at Stagecoach North East's depot in Sunderland.

The new buses will run on the E1, E2 and E6 routes between Wearside and South Shields, replacing older and less environmentally-friendly vehicles.

Passenger Terry Amess, from South Shields, said the journey "felt smooth" and the seats were comfortable.

Diesel and gas-powered buses have been used in the city after trams, which relied on overhead power cables, were decommissioned in 1954.

The project is part of plans to introduce almost 100 new electric buses in north-east England by the end of 2025.

Stagecoach North East managing director Steve Walker said the team had been "looking forward to this day for quite a while".

'Totally different journey'

The buses, which have a 300-mile range, will be charged overnight at the firm's Sunderland depot which has been overhauled to make space for electric chargers.

Mr Walker said: "It's a totally different journey to what it used to be."

The buses have been manufactured by the Chinese firm Yutong, with improvements to accessibility including next stop announcements.

Passenger Janine Williamson from South Shields, said the new vehicles were "much more modern" and smelled like a "new caravan".

Terry Amess said it felt like "Santa's Grotto" going on a new bus for the first time [BBC]

North East Mayor Kim McGuiness said it was hoped the region would have one of the "country's greenest public transport network".

The North East Combined Authority said it had used part of a £19.5m pot of money to fund the vehicles and make public transport more environmentally-friendly.

