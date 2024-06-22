First-person view from inside Boston Celtics parade
Here's what the Boston Celtics saw as they rode a duck boat parade past more than 1 million fans.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
At eight years old, Olivier Rioux was 6’ 1”. By sixth grade, he was 6’11”. And now, as an incoming freshman at the University of Florida, he’s poised to be the tallest college basketball player ever.
Dallas Mavericks fans will recognize the Los Angeles Lakers new head coach. He played in the Metroplex for the last year of his NBA career.
Teila Tuli went on to a successful acting career, including a big role in 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall.'
TORONTO — Kickers Sergio Castillo, Brett Lauther, Sean Whyte and Lewis Ward were fined by the CFL on Friday after publicly speaking out on the league's use of chipped footballs on field-goal attempts. Castillo took issue with the chipped balls in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' season-opening 27-12 home loss to the Montreal Alouettes on June 6. Castillo, who made over 90 per cent of his attempts in 2023, missed two of three field goals he tried in the game as well as a convert. Afterwards, Castillo c
The former Patriots head coach was previously with girlfriend Linda Holliday for 16 years
CHICAGO (AP) — The Bulls and Thunder finalized a deal sending Josh Giddey to Chicago and Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City on Friday, with the Thunder granting the 21-year-old Giddey's trade request after he resisted the team's plans to use him off the bench.
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid was held without a point, so Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers' other top players stepped up to put them one win from the Stanley Cup.
The Florida Panthers are making a pair of changes for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, their third chance to wrap up the series and win the Cup for the first time in franchise history.
The Fish had just beat the Cardinals
ATLANTA (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and nine rebounds, Caitlin Clark added 16 points and seven assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 91-79 on Friday night in front a record-breaking 17,575 fans at State Farm Arena.
NBA star DeMar DeRozan was one of many dancing onstage to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track 'Not Like Us' at Juneteenth concert.
A leading member of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has today been dropped to the bench on the international stage.The player in question? Andriy Lunin.Goalkeeper Lunin, for his par...
SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — Nelly Korda was sent packing early again Friday in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, another shocking downfall after a dominating run.
Teoscar Hernández has helped elevate the mood in the Dodgers' dugout with his unique celebrations and his reputation for delivering in clutch moments.
Rickie Fowler is not freaking out. He's not panicking, he's not losing sleep.
EDMONTON — It's hard to miss Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid jumping over the white fence of Warren Sillanpaa's downtown home.
ATLANTA (AP) — CONCACAF says it will investigate racist messages directed at Canadian soccer player Moïse Bombito on social media after he made a tackle on Lionel Messi during a 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina on Thursday.
Which NFL team had the best offseason according to ESPN’s rankings? Did the Dallas Cowboys take the top spot?