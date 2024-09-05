First picture of 14-year-old Colt Gray suspected of killing four in Georgia school shooting
Police have released a picture of a teenager suspected of shooting four people dead in the US state of Georgia.
WETASKIWIN, Alta. — Family of a 17-year-old girl stabbed to death as she sat in her desk in an Alberta high school had angry words for her killer at a sentencing hearing Thursday.
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of “dry drowning,” according to authorities.
AVIGNON, France (AP) — A woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband so that she could be raped by other men while she was unconscious testified Thursday that her world collapsed when police uncovered the years of alleged abuse.
A Nova Scotia school teacher charged earlier this summer with serious sex offences has been released from jail after being arrested on the weekend.Nicole MacLeod, 36, appeared in Truro provincial court on Wednesday morning to face a number of sex-related charges and one new charge of breaching her previous release conditions.The Murray Siding, N.S., woman was charged in June with several offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually ex
The victims were identified as students Mason Schermerhorn, 14, and Christian Angulo, 14, as well as teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39 and Christina Irimie, 53
Muna Pandey was fatally shot in her apartment, per Houston police, who identified and arrested suspect Bobby Shah
Toronto police are seeking the public's help identifying two men wanted in connection with a fraud investigation that defrauded a senior of more than $10,000.Officers responded to a report of a fraud in the area of Spadina Road and Heath Street on June 6, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.On May 22, roughly two weeks before the incident was reported, police say an 88-year-old man was using an ATM, when two men entered the bank. One of the men used the machine next to the elderly man
The Peel Regional Police of Ontario, Canada have arrested a 25-year-old suspect for allegedly stealing a Ford Bronco and driving over a cop car while attempting to escape.
Kevin Hyde’s appellate lawyer argued Tuesday for his conviction to be thrown out or his sentence reduced. As Catherine McDonald reports, the appeals were dismissed and the convicted impaired driver who killed an Oakville woman will have to start serving his 6.5-year sentence.
VANCOUVER — The suspect in a pair of "unprovoked stranger assaults" in downtown Vancouver that left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning was on probation for a 2023 assault and had 60 previous police interactions, Vancouver's police chief said.
A Quebec man who pleaded guilty to helping defraud Saskatoon seniors is going to jail.Earlier this year, Ahmad Ebadi admitted to his role in a fraud wave that bilked seniors concerned about their loved ones out of thousands of dollars before Christmas 2022. He came to provincial court Wednesday for sentencing.Defence lawyer Logan Marchand and prosecutor Carol Carlson agreed that Ebadi should serve between one-and-a-half and two years, but they disagreed where the time should be served. Carlson a
A 61-year-old Austrian man was arrested last month for having sex in a shrine in Japan with a Japanese woman in her 40s, local police told CNN on Wednesday.
Asher Lepping, 2, was pronounced dead from his injuries at the hospital on Sept. 2, according to authorities.
Just weeks into the new school year, classrooms and hallways turned into scenes of carnage and horror as a mass shooter killed four people at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has convicted a Minnesota man on gun and drug charges in a case that drew attention because he was sentenced to life in prison as a teen in a high-profile murder case and spent 18 years in prison before his sentence was commuted.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers from Nigeria were sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to sexually extorting teenage boys and young men across the U.S., including a 17-year-old from Michigan who took his own life.
A state of emergency has been declared in a B.C. First Nation after two sudden deaths in the community. It affects the Ahousaht First Nation on Vancouver Island. On Saturday, RCMP were called to a residence where paramedics were attending to a man who later died in hospital.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 17-year-old high school senior charged with attempted murder in the daytime weekend shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was arraigned in juvenile court Wednesday and said through his attorney that he was sorry for what happened.
Coronation Street has aired a violent clash between Leanne and Toyah Battersby.
Anicet Mayela was granted asylum in the UK after attempts to deport him reportedly failed.