First picture of Israeli border guard, 25, killed in bus station terror attack

An Israeli border guard has been killed in a terror attack at a bus station on the eve of the Oct 7 anniversary.

Officials named the victim as Sgt Shira Chaya Soslik, a 25-year-old working for Israel’s south military police.

At least 10 others were injured in the stabbing attack in the southern city of Be’er Sheva before the suspect was shot dead.

It follows a terror attack at a railway station near Tel Aviv last week as Israel continues its invasion of Lebanon and bombardment of Gaza.

The suspect, a Bedouin from the country’s southern Negev region, was killed by off-duty soldiers at the scene, around Be’er Sheva’s central bus station.

According to Israel’s Ynet news outlet, the terrorist had a criminal record and belonged to the family of Mohannad al Okbi, who carried out a terror attack that killed a soldier at the central station in Be’er Sheva in October 2015. He was said to be in contact with Hamas.

Walid al Huashla, a Bedouin parliament member, quickly distanced the community from the attack. The Bedouin community largely stay away from terror activities, with several also voluntarily joining the army. “This is not the way of Bedouin society,” he said.

However, Bedouin areas in Israel’s south are still home to Gazans from the time when there was free movement between Israel and Gaza.

‘Huge chaos’

Paramedics said they arrived to find “huge chaos” at the scene of Sunday’s attacks.

Speaking to Israel’s Ynet, Rubik Danilovich, the mayor of Be’er Sheva, said at the scene: “This is a cold-blooded killer … We as a city are doing everything to return life to full normality. We are in challenging and sensitive days, please be vigilant.”

Itamar Ben Gvir, the national security minister, was met with shouts of “You have failed! Resign!” from the crowd when he arrived at the scene of the attack.

Unfazed, the hard-Right parliamentarian and lawyer said: ”There are a lot of Bedouin loyal to the state, but there are some who are not loyal. Those who are not loyal should have their houses destroyed … I call on the prime minister today to pass the law that we proposed for deporting families of terrorists.”

Ismail Haniyeh, the assassinated Hamas leader, has a sister in the small community of Israel’s desert region, married to a local Bedouin.

In April, the prosecutor’s office submitted an indictment against Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh, who was arrested in March on suspicion of support of a terrorist organisation and incitement. She was accused of sending dozens of Whatsapp messages after October 7 praising the attacks.

Sunday’s attack happened as Israel was already on high alert on the eve of the first anniversary of the October 7 atrocities and just days after a terror attack in the mixed city of Jaffa killed seven people.a