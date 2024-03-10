First picture of Princess of Wales released following surgery absence

Kate, the Princess of Wales with her three children celebrating Mother's Day (Kensington Palace)

The first picture of the Princess of Wales since her surgery earlier this year has been released.

The image, taken by Prince William, shows the princess with her three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate thanked the public for their “kind wishes and continued support” since she underwent abdominal surgery, in a statement posted on social media.

There has been intense speculation as to the Princess of Wales’ wellbeing in recent weeks with the royal recovering from the surgery in private.

The social media message was signed ‘C’ which indicates that the mother-of-three sent it herself.

It reads: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C”

The image was taken in Windsor earlier this week by the Prince of Wales.

The 42-year-old underwent surgery in January and subsequently spent 13 nights at the London Clinic.

She is not expected to return to public duties before Easter.

The Palace has shared few details about her condition but has said it is not cancer-related.

Wishing all Mothers, and those who are missing their Mums today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/0HYLWclasC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 10, 2024

King Charles III, meanwhile, has paid tribute to the late Queen by sharing a photo of the pair together.

The Royal Family’s Twitter account uploaded an image of him kissing the hand of Elizabeth II as the pair attended a polo match in 1985.

The caption read: “Wishing all Mothers, and those who are missing their Mums today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday.”

Charles took the throne after the Queen died on September 8, 2022, aged 96.