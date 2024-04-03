First picture: West Kensington shooting victim named as manhunt continues

West Kensington murder victim Janayo Lucima. (Met )

Detectives hunting a killer who shot a young man dead in west London have named the victim.

Janayo Lucima, 21, who lived near the murder scene in West Kensington, died after he was gunned down.

Officers and paramedics were scrambled to an address in Comeragh Road after reports of an argument at an address at around 10.15pm on Monday.

The victim was found fatally wounded and a murder investigation was launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “This horrific incident took place at a busy time of the evening when many people in the area would have been going out, coming home from work or an evening out, or may have been driving through Comeragh Road, Barton Road or Palliser Road. I am keen to hear from these people.

“Detectives remain in the area and I urge anyone with information to speak to officers directly or contact us online or via 101. If you can help please reach out to us.

“Were you in the area between 9.40pm and 10.30pm? Did you see a group of males on foot or on the bikes? Did you hear any shouting or witness any type of altercation or something that appeared suspicious? Do you have dashcam footage of anything that could assist our investigation?

“If you can help our investigation or have concerns please do approach officers as they patrol the area. Alternatively, please contact your neighbourhood policing team.”

There have been no arrests and police are trawling through CCTV footage from around the area while forensics experts are collecting evidence. Officers are also carrying out door to door inquiries.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 6709/01Apr.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.