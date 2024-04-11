First picture of woman, 27, stabbed to death near Hyde Park

Bayswater murder victim Kamonnan Thiamphanit, who was also known as Angela

A woman who was stabbed to death in a Grade II listed property near Hyde Park has been named as police continue to appeal for information.

Kamonnan Thiamphanit, 27, who was known to her friends as Angela, was discovered by officers who forced their way into the £3 million, Grade II listed house.

Police were first contacted by the woman’s friends on Sunday night. They found her body inside the property on Stanhope Place, Bayswater, at 8.30am on Monday.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday, April 10, found the cause of death was sharp force trauma.

A member of the forensic search team outside the property near Hyde Park

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Clifton, who leads the investigation, said: “My team continues to work tirelessly to piece together the events that led to Kamonnan’s murder.

“I would like to thank local residents for their patience while we have gone about our work at the scene.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist us, no matter how insignificant you think that may be, to come forward and speak to us.

“Kamonnan’s family and friends have been devastated by this murder and we must ensure whoever is responsible is held to account.”

An elderly neighbour described hearing two high-pitched screams on Sunday night.

She said: “I did hear very, very high-pitched screams on Sunday evening coming from that direction. A series of screams. I recall two - I’m very sensitive to sound. They were very unusual. There was no other sound other than the screams, then silence after.”

The neighbour said that police had kicked the door down before two forensics vans appeared on Monday morning.

She added: “I’ve always been so paranoid living here, but nothing like this has ever happened before. Things have gotten worse in London recently. It’s becoming dangerous.”

There has been no arrest and inquiries continue.