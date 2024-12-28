First pill to slow down Alzheimer’s studied for use on NHS

The pill works by preventing the build up of clumps of protein called tau in the brain - SOLSTOCK

The first pill to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease is being studied for use on the NHS.

Regulators are due to make a decision on the drug called hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM) in April.

The daily pill, developed by a small British firm in Aberdeen called TauRX, works by preventing the build up of clumps of protein called tau in the brain, according to preclinical studies.

If it is approved by both the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (Nice), the NHS spending watchdog, it would represent the biggest step forward in the treatment of NHS dementia patients in decades.

It comes after two wonder drugs were rejected for NHS use earlier this year on cost grounds, despite being approved by the MHRA.

The Telegraph revealed earlier this year that while both lecanemab and donanemab – which are given through an intravenous drip – had been proven to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and offer extra years of life in good health, they would not be available to NHS patients.

The researchers behind HMTM say it works by breaking up clumps of tau which can improve the brain’s ability to transmit chemical messengers.

The anti-tau therapy works by stopping the protein accumulating and creating toxic fibrils that are thought to damage neurons and lead to cognitive decline.

NHS officials believe an oral drug, such as HMTM, could mitigate some of the costs associated with lecanemab and donanemab because it would not require two or four weekly hospital sessions lasting up to an hour to administer the drug, and can easily be taken at home.

Professor Alistair Burns, former NHS clinical director for dementia and emeritus professor of Old Age Psychiatry at the University of Manchester hailed trial results from HMTM as “great news for people with Alzheimer’s disease, their families and carers”.

“We have reached an exciting time in the field of Alzheimer’s disease treatment. After no new therapies for a generation, we are on the threshold of having a range of new treatments, including a tau-targeted oral therapy, which have the real potential to slow the disease process,” he said.

Trial results also suggest the drug has a better safety profile than others coming onto the market, and so is less likely to cause adverse side effects.

However experts are split on how effective the drug is and whether it should even be under consideration, given its latest clinical trial data has not been peer-reviewed or published.

Experts told the Telegraph the manufacturer TauRX had yet to publish any firm evidence the drug is better than placebo and that results from its phase three clinical trial had not been peer-reviewed.

A source close to the regulatory decision-making process said the company had provided little evidence the drug did much beyond “making your urine turn green and your poo turn blue”.

They said the company had refused to accept previous trial results which found it was no better than placebo, but acknowledged there were challenges in ensuring a blind placebo given the obvious effects on a patient’s urine and how best to replicate this in a control group.

They added that the case put forward by the company was “very difficult to understand” and as if they were “trying to be complicated and confusing”.

It raises the prospect of it being the third successive drug in a new era of Alzheimer’s treatments to not be approved for NHS patients amid concerns that Nice’s cost assessments of the treatments are not adequately incorporating the wider economic impact to society such as through loved ones becoming unpaid carers.

HMTM was born out of another medicine called methylene blue, which has been used to treat malaria.

Its latest trial results were shared at the Alzheimer’s Disease International conference in 2024.

It showed no benefit over placebo on memory and cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer’s disease, which the company said was due to the unexpected benefit of placebo.

Dr Richard Oakley, associate director of research and innovation at the charity Alzheimer’s Society and who is not involved in the decision-making process, said that “because the active drug coloured participants’ urine, the placebo drug used was a similar compound so it coloured the participants’ urine in the same way”.

“Although the placebo was expected to have no effect at the dose it was given, it built up in participants’ bodies over time. However, HMTM did reduce the levels of a marker of brain cell loss,” he said.

“In a small subset of participants with mild cognitive impairment who have features of Alzheimer’s disease in their brains, HMTM seemed to have a beneficial effect.”

He said the drug “was not associated with the bleeding or swelling in the brain that can affect people receiving drugs like donanemab or lecanemab”.

But added: “Critically though, TauRX has not released the results of this phase 3 study in a peer-reviewed journal and so it is difficult to make any assessment as to the effectiveness of the drug.”

The Nice committee is yet to meet to discuss the drug, with a decision scheduled for April at the earliest.

TauRX, MHRA and Nice were asked for comment.