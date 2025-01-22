'This is a first': As rare winter storm exits the South, major issues remain

PENSACOLA, Fla. − A rare southern storm that smashed snow records from New Orleans to Pensacola was rolling out to sea Wednesday after encasing in ice and snow a region not targeted by such a severe wintry assault in generations − and leaving disruptions in its wake.

The storm's impact will be felt for days in southern cities not accustomed to the deep freeze that has gripped most of the nation this week, prompting issues ranging from power outages to treacherous travel. The dig-out, so common in the nation's northern tier, was underway in earnest from Texas to Florida while challenged by a dearth of plows.

The storm began its march Tuesday in Texas, blanketing highways and snarling traffic before making its way east. Schools were closed Wednesday in the Houston-Galveston area, where up to 6 inches snow fell.

Neighboring Louisiana saw it first-ever blizzard warning. New Orleans International Airport recorded 8 inches of snow, triple the previous record set more than 60 years ago, the National Weather Service reported.

In Florida, the Pensacola area broke the state's 130-year-old record for total snowfall. The National Weather Service reported at least 5 inches in Pensacola and 8.8 inches in Milton, both breaking the previous Florida record of 4 inches set in 1954.

"We plead with our with our residents to continue to stay off the road," Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said. "They put not only put themselves at risk, but they put our first responders at risk − and our ability to respond at risk."

Developments:

∎ Snowfall in New Orleans threatened a record set 130 years ago. The last time the city received any measurable snowfall was 2009, according to the National Weather Service.

∎ In Alabama, up to 5 inches of snow was possible in Mobile where such accumulations have not been seen in more than 60 years, according to the weather service.

Corneilous Hughes, 12, left, and Chris Jasper, 20, wore Louisiana mittens (socks) on their hands as they made snowballs in Alexandria, La., on Jan. 21, 2025.

Generational storm slams Gulf Coast - and 'there are no plows'

The snowstorm currently lashing the Gulf Coast – which included the first-ever blizzard warning in Louisiana – is being described as a once in a generation weather event, the National Weather Service said Monday. How rare is snow for some of these southern cities?

"This will be the most significant winter storm the Greater Houston area has experienced since at least 1960," the weather service in Houston said.

Elsewhere, New Orleans hasn't seen measurable snowfall since 2009. And it has been 35 years for Jacksonville.

"This will be an historic snowfall for the Gulf Coast," noted meteorologist Paul Douglas on X, who added that in many parts of that region, "there are no plows – they will pretty much wait for the snow to melt (which happens later this week)." Read more here.

− Doyle Rice

Rare snow in Louisiana is a thrill for this family

For 21-year-old meteorology student Gabriel Hebert, a once-in-a-lifetime winter storm in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana, isn't just a snow day, but a great learning opportunity.

"I'm so thrilled," he told USA TODAY. "This is my favorite kind of weather."

Hebert had been monitoring the storm for a few days, staying up late to track snowfall. In preparation, his family left open their cabinets to prevent pipes from freezing, have all agreed to stay off the roads and stocked up on essential food for the days ahead.

"We don't know how to prepare for anything like this," Hebert said. As the snow fell and his family bunkered down, his young siblings relished the first. "I just want to enjoy this time with my family, watching them make snow angels and snowmen," he said.

− Sam Woodward

In New Orleans, 'taking time to really sit and enjoy it'

New Orleans resident Claire Spenard has had her fair share of snow days from her time growing up in Rochester, New York. At first, she thought the weather predictions of a frozen landscape in the South were a hoax. Now watching schools and major highways close, she regrets failing to buy a shovel before the storm hit.

“It reminds me of being home, and I never thought I would say that,” Spenard told USA TODAY.

The 23-year-old ballet teacher and server described a ghost town of a city sprinkled with excited children seeing snow for the first time, making snowmen and walking in the middle of roads untouched by cars.

Her advice for those not used to braving the cold? Yield to the occasional vehicle and soak up the wonder.

“Sit and watch, 'cause it’s really beautiful,'' Spenard said. "And I think that’s what a lot of people here are doing, they’re taking time to really sit and enjoy it, 'cause that’s what people in New Orleans do about most things.”

− Sam Woodward

Seven hills could mean good sledding in Tallahassee

Floridians commonly keep pool floats, boogie boards and kayaks in storage during the winter months. But Wednesday, folks in North Florida may bringing the novelties out and converting them into makeshift sleds, Florida style. Leon County Schools canceled operations for Wednesday because of the incoming forecast, meaning kids in Tallahassee will be out on a snow day.

Tallahassee is a hilly city so residents looking to sleigh the day away have plenty of options. One likely location: Florida A&M University, since its website says the campus "sits on the highest of seven hills in Florida's capital city."

− Alaijah Brown, Tallahassee Democrat

Contributing: Troy Moon, Edward Bunch III and Tom McLaughlin, Pensacola News Journal

