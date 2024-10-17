First real taste of extended cold threatens snow in Alberta

A sharp decline in temmperatures will make way for the first real taste of extended cold in Alberta, with a potential for flurries across the province on Monday.

A low-presure system early next week will usher in the first major snowfall of the season, confidence is low where and exactly how much will fall but it could be the first major snow of the season.

Sunday into next week: sharp temperature drop

Sunday will see mild temperatures across the province on Sunday, with Calgary hovering around 18 degrees and Lethbridge in the low 20s. Unfornately the mild temperatures will sharply decline as a quick cold front will blanket the region.

AB Forecast Sunday

The cold front will move in during the evening hours, with overnight lows below freezing for much of the province for much of the week. This is a true sign that fall has arrived in the region and that winter is just around the corner.

Daytime highs will fluctuate for much of the week, with some days as cold as 1°C and some in the south seeing temperatures of 8°C. This is the first real taste of extended cold for the province.

With the cold temperatures in place, a low pressure system is forecast to arrive early next week, bringing the potential for snowfall across much of the province.

The Trans Canada highway, Yellowhead highway and the QE2 highway could all be impacted by this potential snowfall. As this is the first significant snowfall of the season, take caution when driving as it is often surprising when the the first snowfall occurs when you might not be expecting it.

AB Temps Monday

High winds across the foothills and southern Alberta could lead to deteriorating driving conditions so be sure to check the forecast before heading out.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Alberta.