First responder takes on month of cold water swims

A woman who took on a cold water swimming challenge throughout February is aiming to raise more than £1,000.

Rebecca Ball has been taking the plunge every day this month, in aid of Telford Community First Responders Scheme.

Ms Ball, who is a responder herself, has faced water temperatures below 10C (50F).

First responders attend to the most critically ill patients to provide medical aid in time-critical situations before paramedics arrive.

Ms Ball, who became a community first responder three years ago, said: “We are only a small team, and many people are surprised to find out that we are self-funded, relying entirely on donations to ensure that we can continue to offer our service.”

She has been raising the money by swimming in local lakes, pools and rivers.

“The water temperature is in single figures and swimming every day will be difficult to manage, but I’m determined to succeed and raise as much money as possible,” Ms Ball added.

