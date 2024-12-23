First responders give out Christmas gifts to children displaced after North Highlands fire

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

A community came together to take care of each other after a devastating fire forced 40 residents from their North Highlands apartments last month . The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and other agencies stepped in to find them places to stay. On Sunday, Sac Metro Fire helped with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office's toy project to give the children victims of the fire gifts for Christmas morning.

Latest Stories