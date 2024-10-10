First responders help residents escape from the high waters of Hurricane Milton
First responder teams in Clearwater, Florida, were out early Friday, rescuing residents from high water left by Hurricane Milton.
First responder teams in Clearwater, Florida, were out early Friday, rescuing residents from high water left by Hurricane Milton.
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
After months of throwing shade at each other via social media, it looks like Christina Hall and Josh Hall aren't done yet. Here's what they said most recently.
" 'Thank you, God. I'm sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times,' " Lopez said in a chat for 'Interview' magazine
Drake Hogestyn‘s cause of death has been determined after the soap star died last month, just one day shy of his 71st birthday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed that the Days of Our Lives star died of pancreatic cancer on Saturday, Sept. 28, according to Hogestyn’s death certificate obtained by TMZ. …
Kate Middleton has reportedly thrown her hands up in "disgust" over Prince William and Prince Harry's endless feud.
The music legend had some choice words for Elon Musk after Attitude honoured him with its legacy award.
Flooded streets, bashed-in buildings, ripped roofs.
The show's star took to Instagram with a lengthy statement about the cancellation
Jared Moskowitz slammed the Georgia Republican for her “very dangerous” misinformation.
Richard Gere is clearly still smitten with his wife of nearly six years, as the 75-year-old was unable to keep his eyes – or his hands – off 41-year-old Alejandra. See the moment here....
NEW YORK — Justin Bieber is attempting to distance himself from Sean “Diddy” Combs, as his former mentor stands accused of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. The “Sorry” singer, 30, is struggling with the federal allegations against the 54-year-old Harlem-born mogul, multiple insiders told Us Weekly. Bieber is “completely disgusted” by the situation and “has been advised to stay as far away as ...
The Kylie Cosmetics founder is dropping a new collection later today under her namesake fashion label Khy and it's set to sell out in mere minutes. See photos
The late star's posthumous memoir claims actor and model Michael Edwards abused her as a child
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are the proud grandparents of eight grandkids
"We really have excellent care; I have people helping us out. I feel like she is finding steady footing," she tells PEOPLE
Carla Connor has addressed her feelings for DS Lisa Swain in the latest Coronation Street episode.
Sarah Jessica Parker was a lady in silver as she danced onto the red carpet at the Lincoln Centre to attend the New York City Ballet 2024 Fall Gala in a metallic tulle gown and her $600k engagement diamond from Matthew Brodrick
The Kiss frontman and guest judge made viewers and dancers uncomfortable with his comments The post ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 3: Gene Simmons Hands Out 2 Season Firsts: A 10, and Inappropriateness appeared first on TheWrap.
Morgan apologized on his show 'Uncensored' on Tuesday after receiving a legal letter from Beyoncé and JAY-Z
The late Queen's cousin, Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent was treated to a special performance from three pipers from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards on his 89th birthday