First responders honor 9/11 victims with bell-ringing ceremony
This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks where planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 Americans. Flags line the side of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville, representing 2,977 lives lost on 9/11, both victims and heroes who ran toward danger to try to save lives. Outside of the Baltimore County Fire Department Station 10 in Parkville, first responders participated in a bell-tolling ceremony, ringing a bell 424 times to remember 424 first responders.