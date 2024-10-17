First Responders Outside Hotel After Liam Payne's Fatal Balcony Fall

First responders were seen gathered outside the Buenos Aires hotel that Liam Payne was staying in at the time of his fatal fall from a third-floor balcony on Wednesday, October 16.

This footage filmed and posted to X by user @DigamosOseaMike shows an emergency vehicle and first responders outside the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday evening.

Medics confirmed Payne’s death on the spot, according to AP News, citing a police statement.

According to local news reports, police are currently investigating whether the incident was an accident or a possible suicide. Credit: @DigamosOseaMike via Storyful