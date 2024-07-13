First responders get police escort for downtown Victoria street

First responders in Victoria say they will only attend calls on a block of Pandora Avenue with a police escort following a recent assault on a paramedic.

Police responded to a call for help to the 900 block of Pandora Avenue Thursday after a man in need of medical assistance allegedly punched and kicked the paramedic who was caring for him in the face.

Victoria Police Department (VicPD) Chief Del Manak said the following day he held an emergency meeting with the city's mayor, the Victoria Fire Department and B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS). They agreed that a police escort would be required when first responders attend to this specific block, though Manak acknowledged that it would reduce the timeliness of medical responses and the police's capacity to respond to other calls for service.

"Let me be clear: this is a required step in response to escalated tensions we have observed," he said in a statement, adding that first responders have faced other violent situations.

VicPD said in another statement Friday that the man has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The charges have not been proven in court, and police say the man remains in custody pending a court date.

'It was very distressing'

Grant MacKenzie, director of communications for homeless advocacy group Our Place Society, said the accused has suffered from several brain injuries and noticeable cognitive decline in the last two weeks. He said the organization has been working for months to get the man help, including seeking support from B.C. Emergency Health Services, Victoria police and Island Health.

"It was very distressing for everybody involved," he said.

"We've been asking for help, and we're basically told that nothing can be done until something bad happens. And now, unfortunately, something bad has happened."

Island Health declined to comment on a person's medical history or the care they received due to privacy legislation.

CBC News has also contacted BCEHS and Victoria police for comment regarding MacKenzie's statement.

On Thursday night, the paramedic sought help from a nearby Victoria fire truck that was on scene for an unrelated matter, but police said the man followed them and "continued to act aggressively."

Victoria police Chief Const. Del Manak acknowledged that requiring a police escort will increase the force's workload and reduce the timeliness of medical responses. (The Canadian Press)

VicPD say they arrested the man at the scene after deploying a conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser or stun gun. Police added that they had to call in more resources to control a crowd that was "growing hostile" following the arrest.

"We ended up having a large crowd of about 60 bystanders that essentially started swarming the VicPD officers," Manak told CBC News.

Mackenzie said he doesn't condone the crowd's behaviour but understands their anger and frustration.

"They were crying out for medical help for their friend," he said. "But because of this violent incident, he ends up getting tased and arrested and handcuffed."

The injured paramedic was in stable condition while being transported to a hospital, according to a statement from BCEHS. Victoria police say two officers received minor injuries during the arrest, but they were not hospitalized.

For MacKenzie, the incident reinforces the importance of prevention and medical support for those who need it most.

"The message is look at what could have been done better to prevent the situation from happening and put the money and the resources into that, rather than into punishing a whole block of people because of a mental health issue that happened on the block," he said.

In an online statement, Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto praised emergency service responders while recognizing the situation's broader causes of mental health and homelessness.

"While commending our emergency service responders for their enduring individual and collective action, I continue to urge the province to recognize the challenges facing municipalities as we respond to the urgent issues of homelessness, mental health and addictions that are impacting Victoria and the rest of B.C., precipitated by gaps in health and housing programs and services," Alto said.