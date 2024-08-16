First responders rescue 2 injured climbers in Squamish, B.C.

Two individuals were struck by falling rock while climbing the Chief Thursday. (CBC - image credit)

First responders in Squamish, B.C., have rescued two injured individuals at a popular rock climbing spot north of Vancouver.

Falling rock struck two climbers at the Bullethead East climbing area of the Stawamus Chief early Thursday afternoon.

First responders say they received calls about the situation just before 1 p.m. PT. and were able to rescue climbers within about four hours.

Paramedics provided the climbers with emergency medical treatment and they were transported to hospital via air ambulance, Brian Twaites with the B.C. Emergency Health Services said in a statement to CBC News at around 5:15 p.m. PT.

Squamish Search and Rescue manager B.J. Chute told CBC News earlier in the afternoon that first responders were able to make voice contact with the climbers and they also received assistance from local guides.

Chute added that the operation involved a "very technical helicopter long-line rescue."